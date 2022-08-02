I Had a Pre-Roe Back-Alley Abortion. Let Me Tell You Where Republicans Are Trying to Take This Country.

The guy I had a sexual relationship with was several years older and was used to skirting the law. After many weeks of delay, he found a doctor in Indiana who performed illegal abortions. I skipped school, and we drove to his office; however, the doctor turned me away after a quick exam because he said “I was too far gone,” and that was that. (I didn’t know how many weeks—I didn’t care.) We then drove to Lexington, Kentucky, where we met someone at a popular college beer hangout, and he connected us to someone who would do the abortion for $200. Fortunately, I had the money. That evening, after dark, the boyfriend (for lack of a better word) drove me to an alley where I got out, climbed the steps to the back door of an apartment, while he waited in the car parked in the alley.

A woman met me at the door, took me into a bedroom, had me lie on the bed, and did the procedure—I had no idea what she was doing, but it was not painful. The pain came later. I remember seeing a crucifix on her bedroom wall and thinking how ironic that was. I was told to go to a motel room and wait it out, where I was to abort. The woman told me that when the pain came, I was to sit on the edge of the bathtub to expel the fetus. The guy and I checked into a motel room where we waited. I don’t remember if I aborted that evening or morning, and I didn’t look at the fetus. The guy wrapped the fetus in newspaper and dumped it in the trash bin outside. It was a horrifying experience. I had no one to comfort or advise me.

Fortunately, the instruments must have been sterile because I did not get an infection. (I later learned that my older brother, during that same year, had taken a girl to the emergency room because she was hemorrhaging from a botched abortion.)