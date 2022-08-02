I Had a Pre-Roe Back-Alley Abortion. Let Me Tell You Where Republicans Are Trying to Take This Country.

Today, I live in West Virginia, where the legislature is considering “updating and clarifying” a statute passed in 1882 that criminalizes abortion. This statute is based on a similar 1849 law in Virginia, from which West Virginia seceded in 1863. The bill under consideration is to make abortions illegal, no matter how early in the pregnancy, with very limited exceptions. Numerous concerned citizens spoke to the state legislature about the dangers and inequity of the proposed bill. These citizens included medical and social work professionals, and others who received legal and safe abortion care after having been raped or whose medical conditions put them at risk. I was the only one who described having an illegal abortion.

We were each given 45 seconds. Sixty-nine speakers opposed the bill; 21 supported it. The day after the public hearing, we listened to the legislators debate a bill that had no exceptions for rape or incest and would imprison doctors. Some Democratic lawmakers argued strenuously against the extreme restrictions, trying to mitigate the harm by adding amendment after amendment. The floor debate revealed how determined some of the Republican legislators were to impose their own fundamentalist religious views on all of us, relegating all women to second-class citizenship. Several male legislators—not health care providers—talked about women’s menstrual cycles and speculated about when a woman should know when she is pregnant. That was a ludicrous scene—the makings of a Saturday Night Live skit. When one legislator contended that young girls might have romantic feelings about their adult sexual abuser, there was such a cry of outrage in the public galleries that the chairman ordered the galleries cleared.

History shows that women have always had abortions and will continue to do so. If the Republican supermajority in West Virginia is successful, desperate women and girls will once again resort to drastic unsafe measures. Those with money will find a way, but low-income women and girls in one of the poorest states in the country are the ones who will die or suffer physical or emotional damage for the rest of their lives. It’s outrageous to think that we’re going to go back to women and girls having to go through what I did 63 years ago.