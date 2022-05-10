How Christian Nationalism Perverted the Judicial System and Gutted Our Rights

In short, in the hands of this radicalized court, the simulacrum of constitutional reasonings is just a way of depriving disfavored groups of their individual rights while dispensing privileges to groups with the supposedly “correct” viewpoints. It would be foolish for anyone to imagine that the process will come to an end with the loss of abortion rights.

If the rights of state legislatures trump the rights of women over our own bodies, why then should they not trump the right to contraception? Why should they not trump the rights of gay people to have sex or get married? If the historical fact that this or that group of people has been deprived of rights in the past is sufficient to deprive them of such rights in the future, then who, apart from the white male “believers” who dominate the leadership of the Christian nationalist movement, is really secure in their rights?

The irony here is that the opinions of the “right-thinking” people may be invoked, even when their opinions are in contradiction with the will of the majority. Leonard Leo, who has played a vital role in building the conservative legal movement, has long believed that the American public, corrupted by the values of liberalism, would never willingly comply with the moral medicine needed to “save” America. The way forward, he concluded, was to take over the courts. If activists could fund and funnel right-thinking justices into the judiciary, especially onto the Supreme Court, they just might be able to reverse the moral tide.