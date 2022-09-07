Historic Fire Lookout Towers Are Burning Down in Today’s Megafires

Indigenous communities across California haven’t just been discouraged from practicing intentional fire use—they’ve been criminalized for it. “Ten, 15 years ago, we would’ve went to jail for that,” explained Mendes. “You can’t have fires. And we still kind of struggle with that, where we have agencies that want to come onto reservation lands and suppress fires without consultation with the [Yurok] Tribe.” Historically, lumber has been a huge source of industry in Humboldt County. “A lot of the fire suppression was to protect the timber supply,” said Mendes. Instead of eliminating sources of fuel around people’s homes, private landowners planted invasive conifer trees to harvest the timber. Still today, if tribal members want to do a prescribed burn, depending on where it is, they might have to ask for permission from the state or the Bureau of Indian Affairs, a federal agency that could take six months to respond, Mendes said.

Those involved in fighting fires are catching on to what Mendes, his grandmother, and members of the Yurok and Karuk Tribes have always known. You can’t eliminate fire from the landscape entirely. “When we talk about facilitating community wildfire preparedness and resilience and adaptation to wildfire by supporting and promoting things like Fire Safe Councils and Firewise communities, that’s not new to Native people,” said Mendes. “They did that already.” Nonprofit groups like the Cultural Fire Management Council are working toward facilitating cultural burns by helping other members of the Yurok Tribe prepare their land for burning, cooperative burning, and training outside fire practitioners through demonstrations. It’s Mendes’s hope that more people across the state will learn not to be afraid of fire and to understand it as a tool necessary for mitigating the current wildfire crisis. But the general public will only feel more at ease with the practice of prescribed burning if it’s something they can see and understand—and if the people who’ve been practicing it safely and effectively for centuries are allowed to do it. “The Yurok reservation and all these reservations suffered because the people that were here knew they needed to burn around their homes, and they knew they needed to burn their prairies off,” said Mendes. “And every time they attempted to, they got arrested. And now they’re coming to us going, ‘How do you do that?’”

Though Mendes is deeply skeptical of the way we’ve fought fires for the past 100 years, he is an advocate for fire lookout towers. Partly this comes from his experience of firefighting. “There is nothing that is more hands-on … than an actual living human being, watching a fire, giving you a size-up, telling you what the smoke is doing,” he said. He still thinks they’re useful, despite all the cameras. But there’s another reason he loves them: As a young child, he spent three pivotal summers living in a fire lookout tower in Orleans. He hiked the 16 miles to the tower for the first time when he was 10 years old, sent by his mother to assist his uncle who was stationed there. His uncle had polio—one of his legs was shorter than the other—and at times had difficulty moving up and down the stairs. Mendes was there to grab food from the cellar, or jugs of water, or occasionally, when his uncle had shot a deer from the tower, to clean its carcass and drag it back up. He can still remember the singular view from up on that mountain. He recently took his son up there on a hunting trip and was so distressed by the deteriorating condition of the tower that he contacted a member of the Forest Fire Lookout Association in hopes of getting it restored.