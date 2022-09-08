California Is Finally Confronting the Fossil Fuel Industry

There are broader political dynamics at work too in the climate wins this session, which included a 2035 ban on internal combustion engines and $54 billion in climate spending. Newsom is widely thought to be seeking higher office and looking to burnish his reputation as a climate champion. There’s also the fact that climate policy is now a long-standing feature of California politics. Especially with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Golden State’s energy transition is now firmly a matter of when, not if. And groups that have opposed policies to restrict drilling in the past are starting to take a different view.

“Oil can’t kill stuff on their own. They can spend a lot of money, but they are radioactive politically in California,” says David Weiskopf, senior policy adviser at NextGen Policy and a veteran of California climate policy fights. Traditionally the oil and gas industry has had to lean on other powerful groups influential in Democratic Party politics. That has long meant an alliance with the building trades, including unions that represent refinery and utility workers who would join forces to defeat certain kinds of climate legislation. But this year, the California & Nevada State Association of Electric Workers; Coalition of California Utility Employees; California State Pipe Trades Council; and the Western States Council of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers broke ranks with the building trades—albeit subtly. In a letter urging lawmakers to pass Newsom’s climate package, the unions argued that “while we cannot endorse the inclusion of the oil well setback provision, we must advocate for what’s in the best interest of our members,” adding that the package as a whole would “create tens of thousands of high paying construction jobs for years to come.” The State Building and Construction Trades Council of California opposed the package outright. “One of the takeaways I’m trying to focus on is that the political order of any given moment isn’t permanent,” Weiskopf said.

The news out of Sacramento this session isn’t all good for climate and environmental justice groups. The price of getting setbacks and other wins may well have been boosting policies that state greens have tended to oppose. In the same session, the legislature passed bills to put guardrails on carbon capture and storage while also streamlining the permitting process around it. Though the measure includes a ban on injecting captured carbon to drill for more oil and other protections, critics argue that it boosts an “ineffective, unsafe and expensive technology that prolongs the polluting fossil fuel industry and puts communities at risk,” as the Center for Biological Diversity wrote in its press statement on California’s climate bills. This session, the legislature also voted to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear facility, which a number of climate groups have lobbied to shut down. Weiskopf reasons that the bills passed this session reflect the evolving politics of the state’s energy transition: Many now see a future in so-called carbon management, even if such technologies remain far off and, critics argue, dangerously speculative.