As Gavin Newsom Builds His National Brand, Will He Leave California Workers Behind?

As mayor of San Francisco and later as a gubernatorial candidate, Newsom was hailed as a moderate on economic issues by the standards of the famously liberal state. But as a leading member of the pool of Democrats under 80 who could best challenge either Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump for the presidency in 2024, he’s had to appeal to an electorate that’s wider and more moderate than the base of California liberals who have carried his political career until now. If President Biden chooses not to run for reelection, Newsom might have a place waiting for him on the national stage. For progressives, and especially labor organizers, the problem is that he’s stepping on their legislation to get there.



California has long had an outsized influence on American politics. As a huge state with all the diversity and most of the same problems as the United States as a whole, its policies have been touted as models for the rest of the nation for decades. And as Democrats have stiffened their hold over the state’s government in recent years, California’s political brand has only become more liberal, with legislative battles in Sacramento now hinging on compromises between the progressive and moderate wing of the same party, while Republicans have fallen into near total irrelevance. For progressives around the country, the sharp tilt in the state’s balance of power has made it something like an alternate version of the nation at large, where the legislative process actually leads to bills and laws, up to and including the the kinds of sweeping policies more liberal members of Congress, like Khanna, favor but can’t pass themselves.

Yet instead of ushering in that legislation, Newsom is instead burnishing his national credentials by tamping it down—a fact that has left many in the labor movement wondering what happened to the rising sense of possibility they felt not long ago.