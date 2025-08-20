What’s Up With the Right Wing’s Vikings Cheerleader Meltdown?

This is the same exact playbook we saw with Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light. Remember that meltdown? A trans woman posted a single Instagram video with a personalized Bud Light can—one video, among dozens of influencer partnerships the company runs—and conservatives acted like Anheuser-Busch had personally come to their house and transitioned their beer. They shot cases of Bud Light with assault rifles. They declared boycotts. Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting Bud Light cans with a semiautomatic rifle because a trans woman dared to exist in proximity to his beverage of choice.

The pattern is stupidly consistent: A traditionally “masculine” space includes someone visibly LGBTQ. Right-wing media frames this as an assault on their values. They demand the space be returned to its previous state—which is to say, purged of visible queerness. Then they pretend they’re the victims in all this, somehow oppressed by ... having to know gay people exist?

About one-third of NFL teams now have male cheerleaders. The Rams started this in 2018. Six years ago. The world didn’t end. Football didn’t collapse. The only thing that changed is that some guys who can dance really well got jobs dancing really well. But for the right, that visibility itself is the threat. These people don’t want to share public spaces with anyone who disrupts their fantasy of a purely heterosexual world where men are men and cheerleaders are women and nobody ever has to think too hard about gender.