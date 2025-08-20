Trump’s Antitrust Policy Is Fascist Too

But last week, the Trump administration revoked a sweeping 2021 executive order issued by President Joe Biden implementing a “whole-of-government competition policy” to halt and reverse market concentration. The Biden antitrust team, led by the FTC’s Lina Khan and the Justice Department antitrust division’s Jonathan Kanter, put its money where its mouth was. It ended up filing two and a half times as many anti-monopoly lawsuits as either the first Trump administration or the Obama administration, and it brought to trial four times as many billion-dollar mergers. (These statistics are from the American Economic Liberties Project.)

Trump, by contrast, after reentering office, fired the FTC’s two Democratic commissioners, even though that was illegal. (Though perhaps not much longer, because the Supreme Court signaled it will reverse the relevant precedent.) House appropriators are preparing, on Trump’s recommendation, to cut the FTC’s funding. And a federal judge had to intervene last week to halt an unconstitutional FTC investigation of Media Matters for America for reporting that antisemitic Twitter posts allowed by Elon Musk after he took over the social media platform (renamed X) were adjacent to advertisements from major companies like Apple and Oracle—news of which very predictably led to an advertiser boycott. (A secondary effect was that I permanently deleted my Twitter account.)

Let’s pause for a moment at this last outrage. The same Trump administration that defunds universities for tolerating student protests against Israel’s Gaza slaughter is trying to punish Media Matters for tipping off corporate America that its Twitter ads appeared alongside tweets from, among others, a pro-Hitler group, a leading pro-Nazi group, and five Holocaust deniers. Can anybody doubt that the FTC did this because Elon Musk spent $291 million to elect Donald Trump and secure him a Republican Congress? Can anybody further doubt that genuine antisemitism offends Trump not one whit? Twitter canceled the offending accounts after Media Matters flagged them, but Musk also filed a flurry of retaliatory lawsuits against Media Matters, none of them successful.