Peter Thiel’s Handpicked Candidates Are Train Wrecks

Thiel will no doubt continue build his ideological project and pursue his political interests: protecting the plutocratic class from all incursions, promoting hostility toward China, degrading international institutions, and weakening the social welfare state. He has hit on a formula familiar to many Republicans: Aggressively push red meat culture war issues like immigration while quietly undermining democracy and transferring wealth to the richest Americans. Thiel hasn’t yet gotten the formula right: His candidates are pushing ideas so extreme on every front that voters are recoiling. (It, again, does not help that both Masters and Vance have distinct vampiric qualities in common with Thiel.)



Some of Trump’s hand-picked candidates—like Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania—are faltering for similar reasons: The TV doctor seems confused by basic facts of life and seems to know next to nothing about the state he is ostensibly running to represent in the United States Senate. But others are faltering simply because Trump’s only criteria for an endorsement is loyalty: Herschel Walker, running for Senate in Georgia, is rarely coherent on any topic but knows how to kiss the ring.



The reliance on this batch of whack-a-doo candidates pushed by Trump and Thiel has seriously dimmed the GOP’s chances of retaking the Senate—and may even result in Democrats expanding their hold on the chamber, an impressive feat given Joe Biden’s lagging popularity and the realities of midterm elections. In fairness to these two wannabe kingpins, just about everyone in the Republican Party is screwing up at the moment: Florida Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senator Committee, has squandered tens of millions raised from donors. This has been the cause of much backbiting between Republicans behind the scenes. A more immediate problem is that Vance and Masters are now scrambling for cash—and Thiel, perhaps recognizing a bad investment, is suddenly declining to provide it.

