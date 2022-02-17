Peter Thiel Is Funding the Next Wave of Trumpism

The candidates Thiel is backing tell a clear story of where he hopes to lead the Republican Party. At a fundraiser for Wyoming Republican Harriet Hagerman, who is challenging Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s upcoming primary election, Thiel made it clear that his ultimate goal was to unseat all of the “traitorous 10” Republicans who had voted to impeach Donald Trump for incitement of a riot after his supporters breached the Capitol to try to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power on January 6 of last year. All told, Thiel has spent more than $20 million backing 16 House and Senate candidates who back the “big lie” that Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election. Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters has said, “It’s really hard to know” if Biden was the real winner of the election, while in Ohio the flailing J.D. Vance—who was against Trump before he was for him—has insisted that Thiel’s Facebook buddy Mark Zuckerberg was behind a massive voter fraud effort.



The candidates Thiel is backing tell a clear story of where he hopes to lead the Republican Party.

But Thiel isn’t just selecting candidates based on their stance on voter fraud. Thiel has ripped into tech companies for being too cozy with China—even, in 2019, going as far as to suggest that the FBI should investigate whether spies from that nation had infiltrated Google—and is now spending millions in support of belligerent China critics and their cause. These include Missouri’s Eric Schmitt, who sued China over Covid-19 as the state’s attorney general, as well as North Carolina representative Ted Budd, who published a piece arguing that China is “not a force for good.” As New York’s Choire Sicha noted in a piece earlier this week, “If you’re a Republican candidate striving for financial support from this particular billionaire, attacking China is probably a good way to get [Thiel’s] attention.”



Part of Thiel’s focus on China also reflects his obsession with cryptocurrency. Thiel has called crypto a “Chinese financial weapon” aimed at undercutting the U.S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency. “Even though I’m a pro-crypto, pro-Bitcoin maximalist person, I do wonder whether, at this point, Bitcoin should also be thought of in part as a Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.... It threatens fiat money, but it especially threatens the dollar,” Thiel said during a roundtable discussion at the Nixon Foundation last year. Nearly all of the candidates Thiel is backing are crypto enthusiasts, with many explicitly making the case that the United States use cryptocurrency as a means of countering the Chinese—Masters, for instance has suggested that the U.S. build a reserve of crypto.

