The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hikes Will Hurt Poor Nations Facing Climate Catastrophe

Among them is Pakistan, where at least 1,400 people have been killed in flooding that has displaced at least 35 million people. In the midst of a physical and political crisis sparked by rising food and fuel prices, Pakistan has also been attempting to secure additional funds from the International Monetary Fund to stay afloat, packages that come with mandates to enact painful “structural reforms” like making obscenely expensive energy even more expensive. While Americans have been pleasantly surprised to find their dollars at parity with the Euro while vacationing along the Amalfi Coast, the rupee and other basket currencies in poorer countries have hit historic lows against the dollar. As flood damage in Pakistan continued to mount—now estimated to be “far greater” than $10 billion—the IMF approved another loan worth $1.1 billion for the country last week.

Debt burdens limit countries’ ability to respond when disaster strikes, let alone make investments to adapt to extreme weather or mitigate their own emissions. Still, some 80 percent of the paltry climate finance on offer from richer countries to do all these things has come in the form of loans, further adding to climate-vulnerable countries’ debt burdens. There’s been scant climate finance on offer at all, though, as historical emitters like the U.S. continue to brush off concrete conversations about financing for “loss and damage” (recovery) during U.N. climate talks. Whether acknowledged or not, the IMF is now a major provider of climate finance by default.

This all sets up a vicious cycle. Economies now paying even more to service their dollar-denominated debts will, understandably, turn to whatever quick forms of revenue are on offer. For many places—including Argentina—that means exploiting oil and gas reserves, especially now as producers can fetch high prices for exports to Europe. But a climate crisis driven by the burning of those same fossil fuels is wreaking havoc in the countries digging them up; the World Bank has found that floods and droughts have cost Argentina between $500 million and $1.4 billion in annual losses, a figure that could increase by 125 percent as temperatures rise. The situation is worse still for poorer countries. El Salvador, Ghana, and Bangladesh all face serious risks of default, following Sri Lanka’s default last spring. Economic crises are also helping to fuel dangerous political crises, including Salvadoran dictator and bitcoin enthusiast Nayib Bukele’s ballooning police state.