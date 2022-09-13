Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Climate Theory Is Absurd. It’s Also Very Smart.

The right is, of course, wrong to fantasize that the climate crisis is ushering in a totalitarian state in which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes away your hamburgers. But the rhetorical assault on pleasure, without an optimistic vision of what we gain by addressing the climate crisis, plays into the hands of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Some on the left realized this years ago, which is why they’ve been pushing instead for visions like the Green New Deal, which emphasize what people can gain from policies supporting more sustainable lifestyles. Greene’s new message shows why this kind of approach is important: We must be real about the devastation the climate crisis is causing, but attacking things people enjoy won’t help. Life is hard enough—I’m just not, as an urban animal lover, going to attempt to live without cats! Instead, let’s talk about how much better the future could be, as decarbonizing brings us more of what we all love: more forests, more parks, more gardens, more spectacular wildlife, more free time, a more prosperous shared future.

Greene is expected to win her election, and it’s easy to see why. On the same right-wing podcast, the host referred to the Trump party boats. (If you’ve been lucky enough to miss the trend, jubilant white Americans have been partying on boats festooned with banners supporting the former president since summer 2020, as part of the Trump reelection campaign—and are still going strong in much of the country). Asked why there were no Biden party boats, Greene at first spewed some hateful, ageist nonsense about the president, but then she said something painfully true: Democrats just aren’t about having fun.