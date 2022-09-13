Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Climate Theory Is Absurd. It’s Also Very Smart.

Greens is right that routine cold does kill people in the winter—and that’s terrible. Unfortunately, however, the disruptions caused by climate change are even worse than that. Since Greene gave this interview in June, Pakistan has seen the deadliest floods and monsoons ever, with one-third of the country underwater. Nearly 1,400 people have died, 13,000 are injured, and millions are homeless. And the region suffered deadly heat waves just a few months earlier.

Trying to take down people like Greene through purely legalistic means has, predictably, failed so far. Some organized liberals tried to challenge her reelection bid because of her open sympathies with the January 6, 2021, rioters, but in May a judge ruled that she could stay on the ballot, and later that month she won her primary. It seems we can only fight people like this with a better message.

As stupid as Greene seems to those of us who aren’t inclined to agree with her, “climate change is actually good” is probably the right’s best option—largely because all of us, across the political spectrum, would love to believe it. Greene’s narrative is much more appealing than the left’s climate change story. On a bad day, that story amounts to: Everything is getting worse, and to solve the problem, you must give up everything you enjoy too. No foreign travel, steak, or shopping. Some on the climate left are even arguing that people shouldn’t have pets because of the climate impact. One commentator recently called domestic animals “another form of destructive consumerism.”