The Rings of Power Is A Saga For a War-Hungry Nation

The Rings of Power begins in the middle of the Second Age. In its broad strokes, the tale told in the first two episodes of the show reflects the one told in the LOTR. We learn in a prologue that the elves have defeated Morgoth, a primordial spirit who spent much of the First Age committing evil acts across Middle-Earth. Unfortunately for the elves, Sauron, Morgoth’s lieutenant and the soon-to-be lord of the rings, has escaped and is in hiding, presumably gearing up for an attack. But at the start of The Rings of Power, most of the Elvish elite is intent on placing its figurative head in the proverbial sand. Only one elf—our hero Galadriel (played by Cate Blanchett in Jackson’s movies, here played by the Welsh actress Morfydd Clark)—is committed, nay obsessed, with finding and killing the future Dark Lord of Mordor. Galadriel’s brother Finrod perished in the war against Morgoth and she refuses to abandon her search for Sauron, as this would mean her brother’s death was for naught.

Though we meet a litany of characters in these first two episodes—the noble Elvish soldier Arondir, who loves the human Bronwyn; the daring Harfoot Nori (the Harfoots are proto-Hobbits); the annoying elf Elrond; the equally-annoying dwarf Prince Durin IV, in addition to several others—the main plot centers on Galadriel’s struggle to ice Sauron.

While The Rings of Power tells the same basic story as LOTR, in 2022 that story’s meaning has shifted in significant ways. In the 1960s and 1970s, the children of the counterculture imagined themselves as weed-smoking hobbits defying “the man”/Sauron. In the 2000s, feverishly vengeful Americans imagined themselves as Aragorn hunting Osama bin Laden/Sauron. In both instances, the threat the audience wanted to depose was clear.