The Country That Could Not Mourn

Whose deaths do we mourn? Whose lives, in philosopher Judith Butler’s terms, do we consider grievable?

There’s something unnerving still about reading the early history of the virus; in the parlance of this book, of being called back to the “before life” to experience over again the blunders that led to the US’s particular vulnerability to Covid-19. It is not comfortable, even for those of us who insist on continuing to write about the loss, to stare it straight in the face. It is easier to take refuge in statistics, Mary L. Dudziak writes, to subsume humanity into an anonymous whole. To think of a million dead, if we are lucky enough not to know any of them, can be easier than remembering the loss of just one person we loved. It is perhaps why the video of George Floyd’s death, his gasping “I can’t breathe” echoing the reality of Covid-19 infection, drew people into the streets, into a mourning that expressed itself in flames. We could not see what was happening in hospitals and behind closed doors, but we could see what had happened to him.

The virus did not kill equally—Barnes and Merritt remind us that in the first pandemic year, Black Americans died at over two times the rate of white Americans. The writers in this share their own complex and unrelenting grieving of not just those who died of Covid, but those who too were killed by America’s various pathologies. Mourning George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and their own dead too, they call on us to understand the deaths of despair, of overdose and suicide, of white supremacist murder and ordinary old age, all those losses, the extraordinary and the ordinary, as worth grieving.

Robin D.G. Kelley writes hauntingly of his estranged father, of the brutality he survived and meted out. Kelley himself was hospitalized with the virus. In those moments, and gasping for breath and contemplating his own death, he found himself reckoning with the history of his family. His father, he recalls, was “a man trapped in the prison-house of patriarchy.” He was, Kelley recalls, “...filled with rage. When he encountered defiance, dissent, disorder, or anything beyond his ken, he responded with violence.” In his later years, when his children were old enough to escape his fists and weapons, Kelley writes, his father would call and unload “misogynistic and xenophobic rants, conspiracy theories, random biblical passages, a critique of how I’m ruining my children and why they need to be saved.”