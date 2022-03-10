The Story of the Spanish Flu Ended Before the Virus Did. The Same Is Happening With the Covid Pandemic.

In times of extended uncertainty, widespread grief, and cognitive dissonance, people look to history for reassurance or novels and other art for wisdom. But the Spanish flu showed that narrative uncertainty begets narrative uncertainty. When people have no idea what to make of a collective hardship, their art can reflect that, force the issue, or maybe even offer a new perspective.

The Spanish influenza has long been called a “forgotten pandemic”—and that forgetting began early. “Novels, one would have thought, would have been devoted to influenza,” Virginia Woolf wrote in her 1926 essay “On Being Ill.” Instead, she found that literature tended to ignore the visceral reality of the body in favor of the life of the mind. Beyond Katherine Anne Porter, who in 1939 published her now-classic novella Pale Horse, Pale Rider, about a young woman who almost dies of the disease, direct references to the virus were shockingly rare.

But looking back, it’s easy to wonder if the Spanish flu suffused the art of its time in tone and tenor, if not in name. Examples are fairly easy to come by: Nosferatu, the 1922 German film, Count Orlok possesses qualities that invoke both the Black Death and the Spanish Flu. Egon Shiele produced portraits of loved ones who died; Edvard Munch depicted his own convalescence. And the specter of influenza looms over much of interwar Anglo-American literature, as Outka, the historian, argues in her book, its toll registered “in gaps, silences, atmospheres, fragments, and hidden bodies.”

For Outka, the legacy of the Spanish flu pandemic is evident in the poetry of T.S. Eliot (“The Waste Land”) and W.B. Yeats (“The Second Coming”), both of whom survived close encounters with the virus. It’s also the undercurrent of one of Woolf’s best-known works, the novel Mrs. Dalloway. Woolf, who suffered different types of influenza most years between 1916 and the publication of her book in 1925, gave her protagonist, Clarissa Dalloway, a similar backstory. The London society woman is said to have “grown white since her illness.” Her doctors have told her that the influenza has damaged her heart. While it’s easy to subsume the pandemic’s macabre creativity into the grand narrative of World War I, they lived alongside each other. One of the most memorable characters in Mrs. Dalloway suffers acutely from what is now called post-traumatic stress disorder, yet the legacy of the virus flickers in the shadows.