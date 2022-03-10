The Story of the Spanish Flu Ended Before the Virus Did. The Same Is Happening With the Covid Pandemic.

There’s a moment in Our Country Friends , a 2021 novel by Gary Shteyngart, when all the paranoia, uncertainty, and disagreement comes to a blissful end. The central figure, a failing writer named Sasha, has returned to New York City with his friends and family after months at his compound upstate, where they tried to hide from Covid-19. Now summer is ending, his daughter’s school is set to reopen, and while they’re all still masking, the group’s bond is solid, the future comparatively bright. “At long last,” Shteyngart concludes, “it was time to go home.”

This is the vision many Americans have had at various points throughout the pandemic—that the end was just around the corner. All we needed was social distancing, or masking, or a vaccine, or a booster. But as each successive milestone has given way to more hardship, the truth is clearer than ever: Pandemics don’t stop—the story does.

In The Great Influenza, widely considered the definitive account of the Spanish flu, historian John M. Barry focuses the majority of his 546-page book on the years 1918 and 1919. That makes good sense—the period contained three of the deadliest waves of the virus. But Barry briefly acknowledges that the pandemic didn’t stop there. In 1920, a new variant triggered a deadly fourth wave in Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. It wasn’t until 1921 that the national death rate returned to pre-pandemic levels. Severe respiratory infections still appeared throughout 1922. And more than a century later, the virus’s descendants continue to circulate as part of the seasonal flu rotation.

Perhaps it makes sense that the long tail of the Spanish flu, which killed an estimated 50 million people globally, is underplayed. Many communities had reached herd immunity. Over time, the virus also became significantly weaker. Even as the influenza claimed new victims, it no longer posed the same threat in the early 1920s as it had just a few years before. Over time, the virus was repositioned as a “less valiant, more feminine form of death” than the battlefield casualties of World War I, writes the scholar Elizabeth Outka in her book Viral Modernism. And survivors of both mass death events were desperate to move on from an extended period of austerity and sadness and tedium.

But on the second anniversary of our own Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed at least six million people globally, we once again find ourselves in the long and difficult gap between the end of the narrative and the continuation of our lives, now with a deadly virus in tow. The result is a kind of “narrative vertigo,” Outka recently wrote. While we’ve endured ceaseless waves of the pandemic, we still don’t have our sea legs. And the popular narratives (two shots is good—no, make it three! We’ll require vaccines in public spaces—wait, no we won’t!) that just a few months ago kept us upright no longer hold.