The Pandemic Made the “Viral Underclass” Impossible to Ignore

The first time Thrasher sees “the manifestation of the viral underclass” is several years before the Covid-19 pandemic. He goes to St. Louis in 2014, where a man named Michael Johnson is on trial, facing a possible life sentence in prison, for the charge of “recklessly” transmitting HIV. Johnson was 23 years old, and nationally recognized as a junior college wrestler, when he was arrested in a classroom at Lindenwood University. He was among the few Black students enrolled at the school in one of the city’s “white flight” suburbs, Thrasher writes. Johnson was accused of having sex with six men, some of them fellow students, without disclosing his positive HIV status. When he was diagnosed in 2013, he signed a form acknowledging his test result would be reported to the state of Missouri. His mother tells Thrasher her son didn’t understand that signing this form could lead to his incarceration—that anytime he had sex afterward, and didn’t share his status, he would be committing a felony. Laws like the one Johnson was charged under may have aimed to prevent virus transmission, but in truth, as Thrasher writes, when they are used in a high-profile case, as Johnson’s became, such laws incentivize people not to learn their status—so as not to be prosecuted.

Thrasher notes in much media coverage of Johnson the familiar trope of “the irresponsible Black body as a vector of disease.” Johnson’s story was being told as if HIV followed Blackness, followed by criminality. A white student who had sex with Johnson but tested negative and did not press charges likened Johnson’s action to “a form of murder.” Racist commenters online called Johnson an “HIV Positive Buck” and the “Worst type of homosexual: a strong one with HIV.” Before his arrest, Johnson was valued as a promising athlete. His body only became “dangerous” once one of his white sex partners pressed charges. In jail, Johnson was held in solitary, and in court, jurors would be shown images of his penis. On the stand, Johnson testified that he told each of the six men in question his status. He was found guilty. Thrasher writes that he sensed “the macabre but festive sensation of a lynching” in the courtroom at the sentencing.

There was a relationship between race, the law, and the virus here, Thrasher argues, but it was one produced in significant part by the criminal legal system. “Because Black people were far more likely to be living with HIV,” Thrasher observes, “the kinds of laws being used to prosecute people were a manifestation of an American tendency once again to criminalize Black sexuality in general and interracial sex in particular.” In many ways, Johnson’s case presents the clearest and most stark example of Thrasher’s definition of the viral underclass, perhaps owing to the term’s origins in Strub’s work around HIV criminalization and the law.