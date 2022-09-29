Abortion Activists Rely on Social Media More Than Ever After Roe—and That Has Risks

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe in June, Sanchez estimates that Cedar River’s reach on Facebook is between 50 to 75 percent lower than it used to be, a dissonant development given renewed interest in abortion policy in recent months. (For comparison, less overtly politicized digital spaces have seen the opposite effect: In August, The New York Times reported that digital media publications geared toward female readers, including Jezebel and The Cut, had seen a major influx of traffic after the Roe reversal.)

Even when small grassroots organizations do find their audiences online, it isn’t always easy to corral that energy and desire to help. For Buckle Bunnies, the surge in followers that came after S.B. 8 was exciting, but it also created more work for a small fund staffed by volunteers. After S.B. 8 and the reversal of Roe, said Montoya Frazier, people reached out to the group almost as a way to self-regulate or seek relief, without much understanding of the day-to-day challenges of funding abortion in a state hostile to reproductive rights, where the threat of prosecution has disrupted the work of abortion clinics and funds. “They wanted to feel special in that moment, like, ‘I can do this, I can do this,’” Montoya Frazier said. “And I’m like, ‘No, you can’t. You can’t just do this out of the blue. You can’t provide for abortion seekers in a criminalized state out of the blue with no experience because you want to feel good. And I can’t help you do that either, because I’m trying to help people in a criminalized state get abortions.’”

But when social media works, it really works. Dawson and Montoya Frazier met on Twitter; the reproductive health advocacy world is small. And if their day-to-day exchanges with supporters online reflect the messiness of the current moment since S.B. 8 and the reversal of Roe, they also reveal a way forward. “I do genuinely believe that the culture change that we need to stop these abortion bans, it lies in social media,” Dawson said. “I mean, that’s really our only pipeline to the public. And if we take it really seriously—and we are—we can really count on a culture change around abortion sooner than we think.”