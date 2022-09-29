Abortion Activists Rely on Social Media More Than Ever After Roe—and That Has Risks

In the wake of Roe’s reversal, people flocked to social media to share details about how to find and use abortion pills, which can be a safe and effective way to self-manage abortion and, crucially, are available by mail and telemedicine in some states. But Facebook and Instagram quickly removed posts proposing help procuring the pills. A reporter from the Associated Press found it was easier to offer a gun on Facebook than abortion pills. Accounts have been impacted as recently as the end of August, when Jezebel reported that the Instagram account for Plan C, which shares information on how to safely use abortion pills but doesn’t distribute them, had been suspended by the platform for violating community guidelines. (Facebook did not respond to requests for comment for this story.)

In July, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren called on Facebook and Instagram to address this pattern of removing posts related to abortion. “Reports indicate that multiple posts providing accurate information about how to legally access abortion services were removed, often within minutes after the information was posted,” the senators wrote in a letter to Mark Zuckerberg and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri requesting that the company share, among other information, how it planned to prevent posts about abortion from being taken down erroneously. Klobuchar and Warren also expressed concern over posts about abortion being “tagged with ‘sensitivity screens’ and warnings,” something I encountered on Twitter when, after the Dobbs decision, I tried to share my own reporting on abortion policy and found a screenshot from one of my stories hidden behind a “sensitive content” warning.

But clinics and funds report even more deep-seated problems than this, extending back to the time before Roe was overturned and impacting even seemingly banal social media posts. “I would say since late 2020 [and] early 2021 anything around abortion, sex, or reproductive or sexual health was clearly impacted,” said Mercedes Sanchez, director of development, communications, and community education and outreach at Washington state’s Cedar River Clinics, which has provided abortion care to Texans since S.B. 8 went into effect and routinely serves patients from nearby Idaho. “I remember I tried posting about the health benefits of masturbating from a health outlet and they blocked it for inappropriate content.”