Legal Whiplash Around the Texas Ban Is a Reminder: Courts Alone Can’t Save Abortion

Last week, the near-total abortion ban in Texas was blocked and unblocked in just under 48 hours. On October 6, federal judge Robert Pitman ordered an injunction, requested by the Justice Department, on Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions well before many people know they are pregnant. Not long after, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, implored by the state of Texas, granted an administrative stay on Pitman’s ruling, effectively suspending it. That night, Attorney General Ken Paxton, leading the war on abortions with blithe gusto, tweeted: “Great news.”

Amid this back-and-forth, abortion providers remained in limbo. As S.B. 8 went into effect, almost all clinic abortions in the state paused. The bill introduced the dystopic right for any private citizen to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone attain one. And while the injunction was relief—as it was for the four Whole Woman’s Health clinics who resumed services on Thursday—it was not absolute. Providers still faced the possibility of being sued retroactively. “If the injunction is knocked down in the future,” Amy Hagstrom-Miller, the founder of Whole Woman’s Health, said in a press conference less than a day before the injunction was indeed knocked down, “vigilantes could come back and sue us for every abortion we did in the interim.”

And so here we are: Today, S.B. 8 continues. Tomorrow, the Justice Department will have to respond to the Fifth Circuit. The legal battle around S.B. 8 recalls the one around Texas H.B. 2, an anti-abortion bill was batted between courts for years before finally being struck down. This saga of a ban undone and redone, relief that was never quite relief, and indefinite uncertainty is exhausting, if familiar. Ensnared in the caprices of the law are, as usual, people who need abortions, who will have to bear the painful burden of this ban and the legal oscillations in between. Whatever unfolds with S.B. 8 should serve as a reminder: The courts alone cannot save abortion access.