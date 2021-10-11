Legal Whiplash Around the Texas Ban Is a Reminder: Courts Alone Can’t Save Abortion

And so here we are: Today, S.B. 8 continues. Tomorrow, the Justice Department will have to respond to the Fifth Circuit. The legal battle around S.B. 8 recalls the one around Texas H.B. 2, an anti-abortion bill that was batted between courts for years before finally being struck down. This saga of a ban undone and redone, relief that was never quite relief, and indefinite uncertainty is exhausting, if familiar. Ensnared in the caprices of the law are, as usual, people who need abortions, who will have to bear the painful burden of this ban and the legal oscillations in between. Whatever unfolds with S.B. 8 should serve as a reminder: The courts alone cannot save abortion access.

While the courts can, and have, established the right to an abortion, accessing that right has become increasingly difficult in the decades since Roe v. Wade. The Hyde Amendment prevents individuals from using federal funding for their abortions, which means that millions of people are unable to use Medicaid to pay for the procedure. (Justice Thurgood Marshall, delivering the dissent in Harris v. McRae in 1980, decried the amendment for what it was and still is: “An effort to deny to the poor the constitutional right recognized in Roe v. Wade.”) At the same time, restrictions have proliferated around the country, imposing waiting periods and ultrasound requirements and forcing clinics to comply with onerous requirements or close. Many of them have. What this promulgates is a landscape of access that is inherently and startlingly uneven across lines of class, race, and geography, and will only continue to worsen.

Congressional action could be decisive. Regularly introduced since 2013, the Women’s Health Protection Act would codify the right to abortions, but Democrats have dawdled on it. As Roe faces an existential threat with a hostile Supreme Court majority gearing up to consider another abortion law out of Mississippi, the WHPA could supersede Roe’s necessity. However, the act, like most progressive priorities, would have to overcome the filibuster.