Biden’s Declaration That Covid Is “Over” Could Cause Lasting Damage

Let’s start with the kids. They are not all right. There’s a massive learning loss that come from the time not spent in school. While I disagree with the way that learning loss was weaponized to oppose basic efforts to keep kids and teachers safe in schools, the evidence that it has occurred is still clear. According to the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard, even a month less of in-school learning in the 2021–22 school year cost students the equivalent of seven to 10 weeks of math knowledge. The losses have been far worse among America’s most marginalized kids, most often Black or brown. More concerning, anxiety and depression among teens is getting far worse. Nearly half of teens reported feeling sad or hopeless in the past year, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. Much of this rise is attributable to the way the pandemic ripped kids from their schools and left them in homes where the stresses of the pandemic often reverberated into higher rates of abuse.

But the kids aren’t the only ones suffering. The U.S. Public Health Services Task Force, the government arm responsible for making our nation’s broad public health recommendations, just recommended universal anxiety screening for all Americans under 65. That’s a sea change from the past, implying that anxiety is so widespread that literally every American under 65 should be checked for it. Nearly 42 percent of Americans have symptoms consistent with depression or anxiety, up from 36 percent before the pandemic.

Our public health system is reeling too. Though monkeypox cases are receding, there should never have been an outbreak of this magnitude in the first place. Unlike Covid, which was novel at the time it emerged, airborne, highly transmissible, and quick to evolve, monkeypox is the “101” of viruses. Monkeypox requires sustained close contact to spread. Its laggard incubation period gives us a full 21 days to intervene between exposure and disease. And we already had a safe and effective vaccine for it. Yet our public health institutions were so depleted from a years-long battle with Covid that they simply lacked the wherewithal to act in a timely manner.