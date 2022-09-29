Biden’s Declaration That Covid Is “Over” Could Cause Lasting Damage

Meanwhile, we’re only beginning to understand the long-term consequences of a Covid infection. Despite cases and hospitalizations being on the decline, millions of Americans are still suffering from Covid. They are experiencing lingering symptoms of fatigue, malaise, brain fog, or chronic pain. And for them, there’s no “pandemic is over” in sight. We are only scratching the surface on how to treat Long Covid—and we haven’t even begun to think about what the system-wide consequences will be for the American health care system, workplace disability system, or long-term care.



Which gets us back to the main point here: Biden’s declaration was no mistake. It was an effort to turn the page ahead of a contentious midterm election in which Democrats absolutely must prevail. He’s betting that voters will credit his administration with this victory, however premature, and that it’ll redound to the benefit of Democratic candidates. And honestly, I understand his logic. Because the irony, of course, is that any future that has us truly addressing the long tail of this pandemic’s consequences runs through a Democratic victory in the fall. Republicans declared the pandemic over a long time ago, if their version of history includes it ever having happened at all.

And yet I worry that in having declared the pandemic over, in having closed the chapter in which we work to address its consequences, we will lack the political will to reopen it. The political narrative that Biden is pursuing, the one where we conquered the pandemic, divorces all of the circumstances above from the life-altering historical event that created them. And that jumbles the effort to go back and fix it. That’s already happening. The administration has a standing request for billions more in funds to battle the ongoing pandemic—for testing, treatment, and vaccines. But Biden’s premature declaration undercut his administration’s own request. Yet while the possibility of another surge is unclear, the ongoing consequences of this pandemic are certain. We can’t afford to undercut the effort to address them, too.