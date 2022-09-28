How Does Reproductive Justice Win?

In fact, the framework was inspired by “the stupidity of the Clinton administration,” Ross said. The administration had come to the 1994 conference to present plans for health care reform that included sacrificing full reproductive coverage to try to win over Republican support. Gathered in a hotel room, Ross and the other founders of reproductive justice talked about how this made no sense, given that reproductive health care was the primary reason that many women went to the doctor. They ran a full-page ad in The Washington Post that issued sweeping demands for comprehensive health care reform. “We will not endorse a health care reform system that does not cover the full range of reproductive services for all women—including abortion,” it announced in all capital letters.

That demand remains unmet today, as do a host of priorities that second-wave feminism and the reproductive justice movement have mobilized around over the years, from universal childcare to paid family leave to comprehensive sex education. The local base of power that conservatives used in the 1960s and 1970s to fight against sex education has been weaponized in favor of efforts today to ban books and eliminate “critical race theory”—code for anything that touches on racial injustice. Despite the forced mass defection of women from the American workforce due to Covid-19, the universal childcare program that was within reach in the early 1970s now seems a distant dream. Federal legislation that would have protected Roe regardless of what the Supreme Court did died in the Senate. Nationwide legal abortion, one of the few unequivocal victories of the 1970s, is gone.

In this moment of defeat, the Black caucus represents a change in the way the struggle for abortion rights will be fought in the post-Roe era—and a reminder of the challenges and sacrifices involved in making that change. Even in the midst of the greatest abortion crisis in a generation, activists at the center of the fight demanded a pause to chart a new path forward. They felt it was worth pulling the brakes on crisis-oriented organizing in order to build a coalition that better represented the values its members espouse. But there was pushback. The “anonymous” foundation that provides major funding to the Trust Respect Access Coalition refused to go along with the demand that the Black caucus take over the coalition’s leadership and even moved to cut 400+1’s funding, according to 400+1’s Njera Keith. The “anonymous” donor is the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, backed by Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett. (The foundation insists on the “anonymous” moniker even though its identity is an open secret within the reproductive health world.) This spring, after 400+1 could not get the rest of the Black caucus to unanimously agree to break away from the coalition to form their own entity, Keith said the group made the decision to leave on its own.