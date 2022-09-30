How Hilary Mantel Soared

She was used to being ignored. In her devastating memoir, Giving Up the Ghost (2003), she wrote about her decades of suffering from endometriosis, and the enormous weight gain caused by the steroids she had taken for it. Having always been thin and frail, she was suddenly transformed. The psychological shock was so great that she wrote about it in the distancing second person: “You get fat knees, fat feet, fat in bits of you that you never thought of. You get in a panic, and believe in strange diets. You throw tantrums in fat lady shops, where the stock is grimy tat tacked together from cheap man-made fabric in a choice of electric blue or cerise.”

By the end of the conference Martin Amis had invited her to tea. But by then she had made discoveries that far outweighed the lads. She had met Sue Hodson, a curator of literary manuscripts at the Huntington, and mentioned that she was thinking about writing a novel about Thomas Cromwell. In 2005, when she started writing, Hodson connected her to Mary Robertson, a Cromwell scholar who was the Huntington curator of British historical manuscripts. Through extensive correspondence Robertson became her friend and “muse,” the source of endless detail about Cromwell’s life. Mantel dedicated Wolf Hall (2009) and then Bring Up the Bodies (2012) to her.

If the Huntington conference was a party for the lads, it was a launching pad for the lady.

Robertson too has written about the way Mantel’s performance at the conference had impressed the women curators. Sue Hodson had “witnessed Hilary more than hold her own onstage with writers Martin Amis, Ian McEwan, and Christopher Hitchens. Discussions began almost immediately about the possibility of her papers eventually coming to The Huntington, and, in the ensuing years, she periodically sent batches of her literary papers to San Marino to be accessioned, cataloged, and made available to scholars.” The Mantel archive now holds more than 1,300 items. In 2017 she returned to the library to give a keynote for “An Overflow of Meaning: Reading and Re-reading Hilary Mantel,” an international conference dedicated to her writing. If the Huntington conference was a party for the lads, it was a launching pad for the lady.