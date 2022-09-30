How Hilary Mantel Soared

Between the time when she became famous and her death, Mantel had only 13 years to enjoy her international preeminence, and to build a reputation for personal generosity and modesty, although her essays became even more scarifying. In 2013, in a controversial article on “Royal Bodies,” she noted that while she had once questioned the need for a monarchy, she now thought of the royal family much like pandas—“expensive to conserve and ill-suited to any modern environment,” but fun to watch in their cages. She mocked Kate Middleton, the Perfect Princess:

Kate seems to have been selected for her role of princess because she was irreproachable: as painfully thin as anyone could wish, without quirks, without oddities, without the risk of the emergence of character. She appears precision-made, machine-made, so different from Diana whose human awkwardness and emotional incontinence showed in her every gesture. Diana was capable of transforming herself from galumphing schoolgirl to ice queen, from wraith to Amazon. Kate seems capable of going from perfect bride to perfect mother, with no messy deviation.

She wrote a short story on the assassination of Margaret Thatcher by the Irish Republican Army, and although Thatcher was already dead and it was clearly fiction, some readers were profoundly offended. Moreover, in her essays about her wrenching experience of endometriosis, she wrote with rage, precision, and bloody detail of being ignored, misdiagnosed, then subjected to a hysterectomy that left her in pain and unable to have children. Her stories are self-lacerating. “How Shall I Know You,” a story about a novelist’s lecture trip to a regional literary society, dwells on the “travelers’ stench” of dingy hotels and the weird audiences, but Mantel throws in some ironic allusions to more successful novelists—“Come now, come now, what would Anita Brookner do?” or “A.S. Byatt would have managed it better.” These fierce essays, and disturbing, even creepy short stories gave one of her sharpest critics, Terry Castle, the impression that Mantel was “working with some fairly edgy and complex private material” in her fiction.

I suspect the discovery of Cromwell as a historical character whose life she could imagine freed her from her private wounds and liberated her from her personal ghosts. The world of Cromwell embraced pleasure as well as pain, spirituality as well as cynicism, love as well as self-deception. It’s no wonder that the Cromwell novels won her a huge audience, and with the theatrical adaptations, made her a beloved figure.