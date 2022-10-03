Hurricane Ian Is a Reminder That the U.S. Has Always Been Bad at Protecting the Most Vulnerable

While there’s much more funding for disaster response within the U.S. than without, the domestic system also has deep flaws. As evidenced by hurricanes Maria and (more recently) Fiona, Department of Homeland Security generosity doesn’t extend to territories like Puerto Rico, a de facto colony of the U.S. whose residents don’t get to vote for the lawmakers that decide how the federal government treats them. Even those not subject to second-class citizenship tend to have to foot much of the bill to get out of harm’s way and to rebuild after disaster strikes.

People generally have to foot the bill for getting out of harm’s way on their own.

Evacuation in this country remains a largely voluntary effort. People generally have to foot the bill for getting out of harm’s way on their own. Especially when storms hit at the end of the month, it can be much more difficult for households living paycheck to paycheck, who need to find a place to go and the funds to get there. Federal disaster response in the U.S. leans heavily on local governments and nonprofits, whose capacity varies widely from place to place. Local emergency management departments are often chronically underfunded, as well. In the absence of a federal plan to help relocate people in flood-prone areas, many will get priced out of their homes by skyrocketing insurance rates; Florida’s rates are three times the national average. As claims and temperatures continue to rise, six Florida property insurers have already failed this year.

As Zack Coleman reported for Politico, just 18 percent of Floridians have policies through the federally run National Flood Insurance Program, which covers damages up to $250,000. Some 80 percent may have no insurance at all, relying entirely on the $75,000 for home repairs President Biden has promised and limited Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. Those who can afford to live in climate-vulnerable areas—and skip town when things get rough—will be able to stay put, at least for awhile. Those that can’t will have to move. Wealthy Miami residents have already begun to snap up property in Little Haiti, a conveniently elevated neighborhood that has long been home to working-class immigrants now getting priced out.