The U.S. Is Still Blocking Climate Progress

Despite America’s well-documented obstinacy on climate finance issues, much of the public blame for a disappointing outcome toward the end of COP26, as countries coalesced around an agreement, fell on India. Earlier in the week, there had been excitement about fossil fuels being mentioned in the draft of what would become the Glasgow Climate Pact, calling for a phaseout of fossil fuel subsidies and a coal phaseout. But on Saturday, as delegations huddled to finalize the text, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav cited India’s enormous lack of access to electricity and appeared to lead the charge on changing the reference to a “phaseout” of coal to a “phase down.” As it happened, China and the U.S. had each backed the same change in language, but wealthy countries nevertheless cast themselves as the defenders of ambition. Fighting back tears, U.K. COP 26 president Alok Sharma said he was “deeply sorry” for how the process had gone, and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans lambasted the developing economy ministers who spoke before him, appealing to the “hearts of our children and grandchildren.” U.S. officials were similarly happy to call out China and India for lacking ambition on fossil fuels in Scotland, despite the obvious hypocrisy: The Biden administration is preparing to hold the largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history this week.

Not so long ago, a different state of play in the U.N. looked possible. The U.N. exploded in size in the middle of the twentieth century, from a 51-nation founding membership to 138 by the mid-1970s, as countries fought for and won their independence. Those newly freed states accordingly saw the U.N. as a venue for planetary justice, given the General Assembly’s potential to put freed colonies on equal footing with their colonizers. Amílcar Cabral, the postcolonial theorist and assassinated leader of the Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, referred to the U.N. as “a giant with its hands tied.” If “its institutions were democratized and its voice strengthened to include these hundreds of millions of human beings,” he argued, “it may fully serve the noble cause of freedom, fraternity, progress, and happiness for mankind.” The G77 plus China—a still forceful, if divided, bloc of 134 countries—was formed in 1964 in part to make that vision a reality.

“The U.S. is calling itself a global leader on one hand and then playing hardball not to give any money to people losing their homes.”

A U.N. designed in the spirit that Cabral hoped—as a platform for the majority of the world to have a proportionate say over its governance—might well also have already taken on the climate crisis. Hopes for such an institution were snuffed out, though, as plans for it were felled by (among other factors) an oil shock that made it easier for the U.S. to fracture solidarity among developing nations of the self-described Third World, who found themselves paying more for fossil fuels and U.S. dollars. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the liberal senator who argued Black communities suffer from a culture of poverty and who served as ambassador to India, warned that the U.S. needed to take a more aggressive stance within a U.N. teeming with a multiracial group of Communists and socialists. Among his biggest fears was that the U.S. might be forced to make some kind of material commitments to the U.N.’s “new majority.” America, he thought, might even find its easy access to key resources controlled by the people who governed the countries where those resources came from, as outlined by the New International Economic Order endorsed by the General Assembly in 1974. “A vast majority of the nations of the world,” he wrote in response to events that year, “feel there are claims which can be made on the wealth of individual nations that are both considerable and threatening—in any event threatening to countries such as the United States, which regularly finds itself in a minority (often a minority of one or two or at most a half-dozen) in an assembly of 138 members.”