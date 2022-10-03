California’s Tough New Fast Food Wage Law Is Exactly What Business Deserves

But franchisees don’t think of themselves as the proletariat, and they don’t act like it. They got themselves into this mess by resisting union drives, and the broader business community contributed to the mess by supporting government policies to limit union power. The FAST Recovery Act was pushed hard by the Service Employees International Union, which is also behind the Fight for $15 movement to raise the minimum wage at the state level. Like a lot of unions, SEIU has put more energy in recent years into lobbying, because federal restrictions on unions make organizing extremely difficult (though SEIU does that too).

Preservation and enhancement of legal barriers to union organizing are favored strongly by the business lobby. But labor unions like SEIU are invisible fingers on Adam Smith’s invisible hand—invisible to business and invisible even to Smith himself. Permit me, if you will, a digression on The Wealth of Nations (1776).

In a chapter titled “The Wages of Labor,” Smith was dismissive of what today we’d call concerted action (“a contrary defensive combination of the workmen … to raise the price of their labor”). Such concerted action is nowadays typically organized through a labor union. Smith disliked concerted action, but not because it ran contrary to his larger scheme. Rather, he disliked it because it was futile. Collective worker protests, he wrote, were the acts of “desperate men” and were bound to fail because employers could always fall back on “the rigorous execution of those laws which have been enacted with so much severity against the combination of servants, labourers, and journeymen.”