An Immigration Plan for the Climate Change Era

Felicia: Yeah and part of, I think, what you have tried to do to combat that a little bit is to try to get more ordinary people into politics. I mean, why should voters hand us the keys to the car unless we demonstrate that we can actually drive? I’d love you to talk about that because I do know that the right wing has been excellent at this. Take just one example: The Leadership Institute. It’s an organization that spends about $25 million a year. Since 1979 or 1980, they’ve trained 250,000 leaders. They trained Mitch McConnell; they trained Mike Pence; they trained probably everybody who’s currently in the Republican Party. The left, progressives, liberals have really struggled to be able to bring people in and to keep people in these roles for a long time.

Michael: Yeah.

Felicia: I know that at CUNY you have launched a new school for training people who want to do this kind of politics for the long term. How do you think about training? And tell us a little bit about the training and leadership work that you are doing at CUNY.

Deepak: Yeah, I’m very excited to talk about it, and the motto, if you go to the website of that conservative Leadership Institute you were just talking about, the motto is: “You owe it to your philosophy to learn how to win.” To me, that encapsulates what we need to do, and so I built, with a number of movement colleagues, a new institution, Leadership for Democracy and Social Justice, to train early and mid-career people in social change, with a focus on people of color, women, working-class folks. We did a lot of research on how the right develops leaders at the Army War College, at the business schools, and leadership NGOs, and then what the left does. Here’s the fundamental difference. The right focuses on vision and strategy and power. The left institutions focus on technique: how to do an electoral contact plan; how to door knock; how to develop a message. Whereas the right-wing ones are like, “What’s the aspiration of the world? What’s the vision of the world you have? How do you acquire and wield power in whatever sector you’re in? How do you think about strategy and actually winning a campaign, and what are the tools available to you?”

We’re building this institution with the idea that vision, content, about what the world you seek to build is paramount—we’re not looking for technicians, we don’t have enough technicians—and strategy, an orientation to power, winning, governing is fundamental. One of the most encouraging things to me, one of the most inspiring things is to see the reception of intellectual work among this generation’s organizing. We’re putting them through academic classes, and they’re reading serious, historical, political science case studies of other movements, economics, and contrasting political economy visions. My generation of organizers was pretty anti-intellectual. The idea was, let’s just get out there and hit the doors—and I still believe in hitting the doors—and that will solve the problem.

There’s such an appetite to look up to understand the world we live in, to understand what’s happening around the world, to have dialogue with people in different sectors, and it nourishes people’s ability to create new pathways.

Michael: Speaking of new pathways, Deepak, I think now is the perfect time to ask you our show’s signature question: How would you save our country?

Deepak: I think the single most important thing is a return to the fundamentals of organizing on the left, and that’s different than mobilizing, which is taking people who already agree with you and agitating them further, perhaps turning them out to a rally, et cetera. The Trump years were very bad for the organizing muscle because so many people were agitated that you could put out a call and lots of people would show up. Social media has been very bad for the organizing muscle, but those fundamentals are deep, serious listening, engaging people in a deep way on vision and ideas and strategy, and by this I mean everyday people, not just the next thing you’re trying to get them active for, but really investing in people’s capacity to lead, not just to be followers but to really shape their own destiny. Maybe this is the most important thing, reaching out to new people. This was kind of my gospel, that there are millions and millions of people in this country who would participate in its renewal, who would participate in this fight if they are asked. We can win this. The majority of the country are not authoritarians, and right now we are not asking enough.

I’m doing a project with a worker organizing project in the South, multiracial worker organizing project that’s called Raise Up that’s connected to SCIU. It’s one of the most hopeful things I’ve been involved in. There are rooms of hundreds of low-wage workers who work in fast food, who work in retail, who work for far less than the minimum wage, who are scalded, who are burned, who are lacking in all kinds of basic worker protections, and they’re asked, and they show up and they fight for themselves and they fight for their co-workers, and they’re winning in many of these workplaces. I know it sounds old-fashioned, and I am old-fashioned about this, but it is the secret sauce. It’s when we’re recruiting, when we’re listening, when we have big open arms and open hearts, we do win. Whenever we get narrow and insular and talk to ourselves too much, we start to lose, that’s the basic formula for how progressives win in this country.

Felicia: So Deepak, your vision for winning by talking to people who have a stake in the game and for talking to people in ways that create a larger whole and a better union, I think that is a way to save our country. So I just want to thank you so much for spending this time with us.

Michael: Thank you so much for joining us.

Deepak: Thanks, Felicia. Thanks, Michael. It’s a delight to be with you.

Michael: Felicia, It strikes me that two of our recent guests on this podcast, Dorian Warren and Deepak Bhargava, have both kind of wrung their hands about progressives’ inability to tell a good story. Here’s Dorian.

Dorian Warren [clip]: So I get frustrated, maybe this is to the critique of the Biden administration. Can you tell a damn good story for once? Like it’s just remarkable to me how this administration is incapable of telling a really clear story with a plot, with a protagonist, with a villain, with some hope, with some challenges.

Felicia: And then Deepak brought it up when talking about the suspicions his students had when they received the child tax.

Deepak [clip]: It entered into a filter of deep suspicion, and there was no counterposed narrative. There was no grand story about the kind of society we were proposing to build.

Michael: So Felicia, what do you think is going wrong here?

Felicia: I think that there are so many of us who are well-intentioned policy nerds that we get caught in the laundry lists and we don’t think about or even really deeply feel that North star, that long arc, that vision of the society that we’re trying to build. I think we do ourselves a disservice because we don’t speak broadly to people’s deepest hopes when we talk just about percentages or dust about data.

Michael: And you know, policies, they just have to be connected to something more emotional, a vision for society. What kind of society do we want, and what’s it look like? That’s the missing piece in a lot of progressive and liberal political rhetoric. I understand why it’s the case. It’s decades of defensiveness going back to the 1980s when conservatism was ideologically ascendant. Conservatism is no longer ideologically ascendant. I think that seesaw has balanced out.

Felicia: Maybe social conservatism might be, which is a different topic, but I definitely agree with you that a sort of libertarianism is not ascendant, conservative libertarianism.

Michael: Yeah but it’s still gonna take politicians, and the younger generation of elected officials is better at this than the older generation, but it’s still going to take time for people to realize that you just have to say, without apology, what you stand for, why you stand for it, and here’s this kind of society that it’s going to give us. There’s a lot of loud people on the other side who object to that vision, but there are millions and millions of Americans who support and back that vision.

Felicia: I also think, Michael, that it’s related to your notion that we need to reclaim freedom, and I would even go further to say that there is a version of freedom that is truly progressive. Look at the abolition movement. Look at the Women’s Liberation Movement. Look at the civil rights movement. People were calling there for a deeply felt freedom that I think we can access today, and if we can do it in a way that also connects to a more equitable and stable economic life, so much the better.

Michael: Yeah, it’s like we discussed with Heather Cox Richardson when she talked about the difference between “freedom to” and “freedom from.” The right emphasizes “freedom from.” Our side needs to emphasize “freedom to,” and that means some actor, the government, giving people the tools to live up to their fullest potential.That’s freedom. That’s a different and better kind of freedom. I think that connecting economic policies to that, as you’ve heard me say a million times, my friend, I apologize, butI think that’s a political winner.

Felicia: As long as we can tell the story, Michael.

Michael: Yep.

Felicia: How to Save A Country is a production of PRX in partnership with the Roosevelt Institute and The New Republic.

Michael: Our coordinating producer is Cara Shillen. Our lead producer is Alli Rodgers. Our executive producer is Jocelyn Gonzalez, and our mix engineer is Pedro Rafael Rosado.

Felicia: Our theme music is courtesy of Codey Randall and Epidemic Sound with other music provided by APM.

How to Save a Country is made possible with support from Omidyar Network, a social change venture that is reimagining how capitalism should work. Learn more about their efforts to recenter our economy around individuals, community, and societal wellbeing at omidyar.com.

Michael: Support also comes from the Hewlett Foundation’s Economy and Society Initiative, working to foster the development of the new common sense about how the economy works and the aims it should serve. Learn more at hewlett.org.

Felicia: We’ll be back in a week with another podcast on, what else? How to save a country. So if you’re not following us yet, please do so.

Michael: And of course, throw us a rating. Throw us a review. Felicia, can you tell listeners what they can look forward to next week?

Felicia: Yes. We are going to be joined by Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is rumored to be in the running for leadership, the leader, of the House Democrats. Representative Jeffries is going to talk to us about the kind of economy progressives are trying to build and why middle out is right and trickle down is not.

Hakeem Jeffries [clip]: I’ve finally come to the conclusion over the last several terms that perhaps trickle-down economics is appropriately named for the middle class and those who aspire to be part of it. You may get a trickle, but you’re guaranteed to stay down.

Michael: I like the sound of that. See you then.

Felicia: Figured you would, Michael. See you.