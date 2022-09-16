Ron DeSantis’s Cruel Treatment of Migrants Is the Future of GOP Policymaking

Over the last five years, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has learned one lesson better than any other national Republican: If you want to go far in the Republican Party, you should emulate Donald Trump in every way possible. He’s pulled out all the stops: His home has been converted into an ersatz shrine to the former president; he’s directed his infant children to “build the wall” out of cardboard bricks and say, “Make America Great Again” in a campaign ad. He has even started talking with a quasi-Trumpian cadence and standing in that weird way where his arms are held awkwardly away from the body—a posture that makes him look a bit like an out-of-shape action figure.

DeSantis demonstrates a considerably greater amount of discipline than his idol, but he still manages to hit the same pugilistic heights. He has adopted nearly all of Trump’s policy positions—to the extent such things exist at all—emulating his fellow Florida man on Covid and immigration policy, among others.

