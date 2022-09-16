Ron DeSantis’s Cruel Treatment of Migrants Is the Future of GOP Policymaking

But one of DeSantis’s achievements in his study of the Trumpian arts stands out above the rest. The Florida governor has, perhaps better than anyone in the contemporary GOP, mastered Trump’s main innovation: shitposting as policymaking. He has wrangled with Disney, one of his state’s most important employers, over made-up culture-war beefs about inclusivity and “wokeness.” On Thursday, he arguably took things further than ever, by flying dozens of asylum-seeking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.



“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” DeSantis’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, said in a statement.



There is no actual point to DeSantis’s actions beyond weaponizing his own petulance—and the fervent hope that somewhere, even if it’s just online, some libs will be triggered. It’s a policy that accomplishes nothing beyond doing a grave indecency to some needful human beings for the sake of a live-action troll job. Its only point is to garner some attention from the Fox News set by portraying people who are merely seeking safety and economic security as violent criminals and traffickers. The 50-some migrants who were spirited away are just pawns in a political stunt aimed at raising DeSantis’s profile as presidential primary season nears.

