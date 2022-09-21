Ron DeSantis Did His Democratic Challenger a Huge Favor by Trafficking Migrants

Speculation about who exactly Perla is has run rampant the last few days in Florida political circles. One theory circulating on social media is that Governor DeSantis’s former communications director, Christina Pushaw, was Perla, but that appears to be far-fetched. However, given the large number of MAGA-styled agitators who have gravitated to DeSantis in the last few years, limitless possibilities exist as to who could have been recruited to undertake such a dirty and potentially illegal role.

The operation also highlighted the fact that for many in the GOP, the law around asylum-seekers is not very important. Most of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were asylum-seekers or plan to be. But the assistance brochures given to them were for refugees, a distinction that the migrants likely did not know and that DeSantis certainly should have. This misleading of migrants is potentially criminal.

In a Republican Party that is programmed by Federalist Society–styled originalist autocrats, DeSantis’s work in Florida stands out as a model. The governor’s open contempt for political or legal precedents is often met with an arrogant moral certainty about both the legality and ethics of his decisions. But in the case of the Martha’s Vineyard migrant trafficking operation, this arrogance and moral certainty may have finally tripped up DeSantis.