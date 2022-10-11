The Moment the Republican Party Lost Control

Though the shadow of Donald Trump hangs over Partisans, Hemmer does not focus on the last president. Instead, she shifts the lens to a set of much bigger questions. How did one of America’s two major parties become dominated, not just by vicious, public attacks that used to be the province of undercover dirty-tricks specialists, but by a proud rejection of democracy itself? How did virulent nativism, homophobia, and racism spread from the far-right, where the Republican Party successfully contained it for decades, to take over a whole political party? When did culture wars, promoted between both right-wing pundits acting like politicians and right-wing politicians acting like pundits, stop simply motivating voters and shift the center of gravity in the GOP to conspiracism and illiberalism?

Partisans is a story about politicians who learn to be media figures, and media figures who learn to be politicians. It’s about a Republican Party that came to believe so little in policy and governance that in 2020, for the first time in its history, amid a crumbling economy caused by the worst pandemic in a century, the GOP failed even to produce a party platform. “Rather than deal with these issues,” Tom Wheeler of the Brookings Institution wrote in August of that year, “rather than tell the American people and foreign governments what it stands for, it appears as though the Republican Party has codified that it is for whatever Donald Trump wants to do.”

An account of such an extraordinary moment in a democratic society is difficult to produce, because it must simultaneously grapple with how media creates a space for a new kind of politics, why political circumstances make new candidates possible, and under what conditions one particular person, and not someone else, can exploit the new political media terrain. An experienced television pundit, general audience writer, and podcaster herself, Hemmer is part of a generation of scholars whose feel for the history of politics and media is infused with a practitioner’s insights. In her 2016 book, Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics, she linked what seemed to be a new phenomenon—the celebrity conservative pundits who burst onto the scene in the 1990s—to a far older tradition of right-wing radio and television franchising that cohered in the pre-digital, pre-cable conservative media ecosystem.