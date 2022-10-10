Attorneys general defend their states in court, meaning that they decide what kinds of legal mischief to go after and what to leave alone. Big Lie candidates are on the ballot, Fiddler writes, in 10 states. They’re mostly red and purple states. To read about some of these people is mind-blowing. Arizona candidate Abe Hamadeh was born in this country after his Syrian-born father’s visa had expired; he broke the law when he was born, in other words. Okay, that’s a little unfair. But just imagine what people with his right-wing politics would be saying about a Democrat in like circumstances. Not to be outdone by her Syrian counterpart, Israeli-born Rana Chattah, running in Nevada, has called Texas AG Ken Paxton (the biggest Big Liar among AG’s) her “hero” and wrote to a blogger of her (Black) Democratic opponent that “he should be hanging from a f***ing crane.”

Republicans have been cheating at elections my entire adult lifetime. You know the old stories. They mostly have to do with suppressing and subverting the Black vote. The fliers left on windshields of cars in African-American neighborhoods warning people that if they’re not paid up on all their utility bills, they can’t cast a ballot.

When I was a young reporter, I’d flit around New York City’s Black neighborhoods some Election Days to get a little glimpse of this sort of thing. The effort to confuse voters didn’t amount to much in New York, because there just weren’t many areas where Republicans were even competitive. But Republicans have been doing this sort of thing since they became the anti-civil rights party in the 1960s, and in more competitive cities and states, they probably altered more than a few outcomes.