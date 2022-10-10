This doesn’t mean an overwhelming majority of Americans will be in thrall to this dark fantasy. Nevertheless, it raises a dire question: Can the system withstand that onslaught? Our backstop last time was the courts. Trump lost more than 60 cases. I think he’d lose them again, although we don’t really know how many hack judges like Aileen Cannon Trump and Mitch McConnell have peppered across the federal bench, willing to make a joke of the law for Trump’s sake. But the other point here is that next time, the courts may not matter. Attorneys general, secretaries of state, state legislatures, and the House of Representatives can do the dirty work, leaving the courts out of the picture.

And what body might give them that authority? Ironically, the Supreme Court. The highest legal authority in the land appears poised to make potential election theft the law of the land. This term, the court is hearing Moore v. Harper, a case in which Republicans in six swing states are arguing that state legislatures should have complete control over the conduct of federal elections—the so-called independent state legislature, or ISL, theory. If the court holds for the plaintiffs, and depending on how the majority opinion is written, it could mean that state legislatures will have several means at their disposal by which they can identify some voting irregularities, declare the election corrupt, and choose electors who will vote for Trump or any other Republican when the electors convene in December.

So that’s the ISL crisis. But there are plenty of others, revolving around Big Lie candidates running for the offices in numerous states that oversee election administration. Carolyn Fiddler of Daily Kos, who does such a great job of tracking statehouse politics and state races, recently counted 12 GOP candidates for secretary of state—running to oversee elections—who are Big Lie backers. Three or four of those are in blue states and won’t win, but the other seven or eight are either guaranteed to win or have a shot. Fiddler also noted that more than 1,000 election deniers are running for state legislative seats, and in six crucial states where chamber control “is absolutely in play”: Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.