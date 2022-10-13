I Voted for Trump and DeSantis—and Now Regret It. Here’s How Democrats Can Appeal to Voters Like Me.

I don’t use the word “traumatizing” lightly. I’ve come to believe that the Republican Party’s chief political expression—perhaps its only political expression—is doling out trauma toward its base, to keep them angry and partisan and to encourage the dehumanization of its political enemies. I am an ex–DeSantis and Trump voter myself; a onetime champion of their ideas. It was watching DeSantis up close that finally allowed the scales to fall from my eyes. There was a time I truly believed that he was an earnest, purple-state Republican with a nose for policy and politesse. His performance during the pandemic shook me of that notion and helped me realize just how much the Republican Party’s regular dose of trauma had affected me.

I’m no longer registered with any party, but I intend to vote Democrats straight down the line—not because I want to become a convert but because I believe it is in the national interest to submit this current form of the GOP to a political mercy-killing. I believe that in this state, and across the country, there are many like me, and I believe that Biden and his Democratic colleagues can, in their closing argument, effectively summon us to their side.

These voters won’t likely be reached with talk of policy, any discussion of which is going to get filtered through the media’s interrogations, as well as the million-paper-cut process to which all legislative ideas are subjected. These are the long stories of politics; here, shorter ones are preferred. What about the maintenance and advancement of democracy, the expansions of rights and freedoms? Here, we’re getting warmer.