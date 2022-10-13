I Voted for Trump and DeSantis—and Now Regret It. Here’s How Democrats Can Appeal to Voters Like Me.

We already know what a GOP congressional majority will do, given the chance: At best, they will accomplish a whole lot of nothing; at worst, they’ll continue to dismantle democracy root and branch. We already know what GOP majorities in governors’ mansions and state legislatures will do: They’ll tell 10 year-old girls, impregnated by their rapists, “Good luck, let us know how you make out, and go to church on Sunday.” They keep giving teachers compelling reasons to exit their field. They’ll offer continued advocacy of Molochian bargains, cheerleading AR15-toting 18 year-olds who aspire to enter the infamous pantheon of mass shooters. Yes, this is a party that’s thrown in their lot with these dealers of schoolyard mayhem, the best-equipped and best-armed serial killers on Earth; the better to keep the chaos, and its attendant trauma churning.

Donald Trump—that most insatiable head on the GOP’s hydra—is the most politically injurious figure to emerge in recent memory. It’s only in this aspect that he is extraordinary. The Stockholm syndrome he’s wrought in the GOP is indefinite. In a way, he’s the political version of a car accident on the highway. Everyone slows to look at the wreckage; there’s some ancient instinct in us that beckons us to take a long and lingering look at the damage. The modern GOP wants its base to keep staring at the damage in a voyeuristic trance, soaking up the trauma.

Here’s a plain truth: The vast majority of the adults left in the room are Democrats, and there are millions of Republicans who know this; I recognize this because I was, once, such a Republican. The Democratic party may not always get policies right, but they work to better the lives of all Americans, and not just their own voters. Most Republicans, by contrast, now make mockeries of the oaths they swear to uphold. Deep down, if you’re a sensible Republican, you know you’ve been lied to, and exploited, by your party; voting Democrat will mean you elevated your nation, and your democracy, above your party affiliation.