Can the Quincy Institute Survive Putin’s War?

In order to rethink American foreign policy, “You need to have support in both parties,” Parsi told me. “In the long run it is the best shot, if not the only shot, to shift America’s grand strategy. But in the short run, absolutely, everything from 1/6 to the opportunity that GOP sees in opposing Biden, to the degree to which progressives who otherwise are always out there pushing a democratic solution have been uncomfortable to do so [with respect to Ukraine] because they don’t want to come across as being at odds with the administration. All of these things have made the transpartisanship more difficult than it was before.”

Tensions are most stark around Ukraine. At the start of the war, there appeared to be widespread agreement among restrainers on two broad points: first, that U.S. and NATO policy since the end of the Cold War has been mismanaged and had increased the chances of war; and second, that Putin’s invasion was wholly unjustified, and that at least a certain level of material support from the United States was necessary.