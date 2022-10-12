The Best Time to Change the U.S.-Saudi Relationship Was Decades Ago. The Second Best Time Is Now.

The lowest single moment of Joe Biden’s presidency came on July 16 of this year. On that day, Biden touched down in Jeddah not just to grovel in front of Saudi Arabia’s corrupt head of state, but to whitewash his decrepit actions. In a shameless attempt to cajole the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase oil production—which would help reduce high gas prices, which were at that point a serious political headwind for Biden’s flagging presidency—Biden was photographed fist-bumping the autocrat and, by extension, welcoming him back into the international community.

It was a cynical, calculated move that felt like the end result of a cynical, calculated series of self-negotiation that seems to aim for some palatable midpoint between a warm embrace and a head nod. But whatever the calculus, it had the same effect. Bin Salman had began the day a pariah for ordering the brutal murder of journalist—and United States citizen—Jamal Khashoggi. But for the United States’ own complicity, it was a status he should have earned long before that, due to his role in prolonging the brutality of Yemen’s ongoing civil war and Saudi Arabia’s blockade of that country, which has led to tens of thousands of deaths. But Biden wasn’t there to reinforce bin Salman’s outcast state. He needed a favor and he did what he thought he had to do to get it. Bin Salman got a freshly-painted coat of legitimacy. Biden would have to wait and see.

