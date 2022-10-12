The Best Time to Change the U.S.-Saudi Relationship Was Decades Ago. The Second Best Time Is Now.

Last week, the Biden administration finally got the reply: not a fist bump but a slap in the face. A coalition of OPEC and non-OPEC states led by Saudi Arabia and Russia announced it would be decreasing oil production by two million barrels a day, a decision that will undoubtedly lead to energy prices skyrocketing. This is, moreover, the largest cut in oil production since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s the latest sign of Saudi Arabia’s growing dominance over Russia—which is increasingly dependent on whichever foreign actors will aid it as its war in Ukraine sputters. But it also marks a necessary moment to finally reevaluate America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia—a proposition with which the Biden administration now seems to be in agreement, according to reporting on Tuesday from The New York Times.



Naturally, these considerations should have been made ages ago—long before Khashoggi’s murder or the war in Yemen. That the September 11 attacks were orchestrated by a group of Saudis should have provided more than enough pretext to dissolve a long-standing partnership that appeared more rancid than fruitful. But U.S. dependence on Saudi oil and its entanglements and misadventures in the Middle East made that impossible. The end result of Biden’s misbegotten diplomatic effort, though, has finally conjured a breaking point, and there is, at the moment, some real momentum in Congress to plot a new course.



As The New Republic’s Grace Segers reported last week, Democrats are furious about the decision to cut oil production. Representative Ro Khanna has argued that this “should make it clear that we will stop supplying the Saudis with weapons and air parts if they fleece the American people and strengthen Putin by making drastic production cuts.” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy argued that this was the time to shift the alliance permanently. “I think it is a mistake on their part. And I think it’s time for a wholesale reevaluation of the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia,” he said on CNBC. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has signaled a willingness to target OPEC’s control over gas prices.

