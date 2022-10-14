When Dangarembga, Knausgård, and the rest of the Future Library clique arrived, the spectators followed them eagerly into the forest. Arrows drawn in sawdust on the forest floor led the way to a stand of around 900 trees, planted here in 2014 so that they might be harvested by future generations for the first print run of Future Library—100 volumes, collected over the next 100 years, and published all at once in 2114. In the scraggly grove, volunteers sported T-shirts that read like tombstones (“Future Library / 2014–2114”) and doled out chocolate wafers and campfire-warmed coffee. Locals sat knee-to-chin on their portable mats—collapsible foam, calfskin, nylon. The rest stood upon the forest floor, thick with mulch, moss, and ants from a nearby colony.

For all their apparent focus on the future, most time capsules, Future Library included, are profoundly rooted in the present, with its many biases and limitations.

As climate change accelerates, and the world is racked by ever more intense fires, droughts, hurricanes, and heat waves, there is a widespread sense that time is running out. And Future Library is nothing if not a meditation on time—a theme explicitly addressed in the songs and speeches accompanying this year’s presentations. While a century is of little consequence to most tree species, to a human being—or at least, to the subset of human beings assembled in the forest that Saturday—it is difficult to imagine. “Will there be a ‘Norway’? Will there be a ‘forest’? Will there be a ‘library’?” the novelist Margaret Atwood, who contributed Future Library’s first volume in 2015, pondered in an essay on the project. “It’s hopeful to believe that all of these elements—despite climate change, rising sea levels, forest insect infestations, global pandemics, and all of the other threats, real or not, that trouble our minds today—will still exist.”

Yet in its heartwood, Future Library is just another time capsule—a popular response since the nineteenth century to the feeling of impending doom. For all their apparent focus on the future, most time capsules, Future Library included, are profoundly rooted in the present, with its many biases and limitations. Whether an iron safe or a silent room, they hold tight the material objects that the living value now, the anxieties we share today, and the determination to be remembered by someone, somewhere.