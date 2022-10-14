“Not everything is for us to be consumed now.”

Future Library may challenge other facets of life in Norway too. For example, Norwegians are known for their strong sense of allemannsretten, or the right of all men to access nature. It’s a belief exemplified in art and in law, from the works of the early twentieth-century sculptor Gustav Vigeland to the “right to roam” codes that grant everyone the right to move through any uncultivated land, including land that is privately owned. But such unbridled access to nature may end up posing challenges for Future Library. Already, the grove appears to be at capacity for the annual handover ceremony—and organizers aren’t in a position to throttle access to a public forest. For now, the best alternative is to livestream the event from home instead.

Yet Future Library is structured around this sense of scarcity and the desire it breeds. For some, creating a library for unborn generations is a source of frustration. As one spectator put it, the project feels less like giving something to the future than withholding something from people alive today. But for others, this is the part of Future Library that has the most appeal. “Not everything is for us to be consumed now,” Dangarembga, the Zimbabwean novelist, told a crowd at the public library downtown. Growing up between Southeastern Africa and England, “exclusion is so normal to me,” she explained. For citizens of the global north, who hoard wealth and power—at the expense of the planet itself—Future Library may offer a lesson long overdue.

On the eve of the 2022 handover ceremony, Paterson and two former Future Library contributors gathered at the edge of a windy crag along the Oslofjord to discuss time—specifically, the way the pandemic had altered their perceptions of it. For Paterson, time opened up in lockdown, enabling her to redouble her artistic efforts, she told the crowd, as the wind shook the blossoms from a nearby chestnut tree. For the Icelandic poet Sjón, who writes his books, including his 2017 Future Library submission, in an old fisherman’s house, time all but disappeared. And the British novelist David Mitchell, most notably the author of Cloud Atlas, who submitted his Future Library work in 2016, discovered he lived in a “time sandwich,” suspended between what has happened and what will happen.