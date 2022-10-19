The Los Angeles City Council Scandal Is Evidence of a Long War on Tenants

The lever the council used to turn its racist animus into racist action was the suppression of tenant power. The district held by Nithya Raman was “the one to put in a blender and chop up left and right,” de León said, months into his mayoral campaign. “It serves us not to give her all of K-Town,” agreed former Council President Nury Martinez, “because that solidifies her renters’ district, and that is not a good thing for any of us.” It’s easy to see the council members’ deliberate gerrymandering as an attack on a progressive political opponent, but it was equally an attack on the people they disparaged—“dark,” “little,” “shoeless,” “ugly,” “cocoa,” those from the “village,” and those with nowhere “to shit.”

Just as the “war on drugs” and the “war on crime” were in effect wars on the poor and people of color, L.A. City Council has waged a war on tenants with the same results. The majority of L.A.’s Black and brown residents are tenants—specifically, those tenants who have highest rent burdens and live in the worst conditions. Given this reality, this council’s record of tenant policies is as damning as the tapes. “If legislation benefited renters … it was in trouble,” Bonin wrote Tuesday, cataloging the roadblocks the trio had erected to prevent tenant reforms. (Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson chimed in to agree.) Under these members’ tenure and Martinez’s leadership, this council failed to enact a true eviction moratorium during the pandemic. Thousands likely lost their homes, whether because they were harassed by their landlords, pushed out by poor conditions, evicted by default judgments for forsaking arcane procedure, or expelled in court, where tenants lack access to public defense. This council starved its housing department of funds, hollowing out the few protections tenants have—an anti-harassment ordinance, for instance, has failed to help a single person yet. Forcing tenants from their homes as rents surge, the council’s policies exacerbate decades of state-sanctioned displacement, by which Black and brown communities are not just shuffled but removed from the city altogether.