The Los Angeles City Council Scandal Is Evidence of a Long War on Tenants

The tape is a candid portrait of the Democratic machine in a one-party state: Politicians leverage their power to court financial speculation at the expense of the residents they claim to serve. Members can be heard on the tape jockeying for economic “assets,” which include infrastructure, manufacturing, sports stadiums, and large residential projects. Assets drive campaign contributions from investors, serve as bargaining chips for members to negotiate “benefit agreements” with nonprofit and labor groups, and pad their reputations. Martinez said one councilmember, Curren Price, “needs those assets to run for re-election. That’s his platform: job creation and economic development.” But these assets, Vilchis insisted, “do not change the conditions of the community” or improve the quality of life of those who live there. The trio’s stalwart support of the Olympics—Herrera sat on the organizing committee—makes this contradiction clear: The games benefit investors and tourists, while locals get displaced and policed. Members fight a “war for territory, trying to build their own kingdoms,” in Vilchis’s words. But “the casualties of this war are the poor.”

“I might not be that tall, but I don’t feel little,” Inez Alcazar, a member of the Flower Drive Tenants Association, told me, referencing the comments Martinez made about Oaxacan immigrants like her. Alcazar’s councilmember, Curren Price—whom Martinez said would “come with us”—reflects the mundanity of real estate’s hold on L.A.. In 2019, Price came under investigation for approving development deals for his wife’s consulting clients. Last year, he helped displace entire buildings of rent-stabilized tenants on the block next to Alcazar’s. Within a web of false promises and favors, “the nonprofits were there to negotiate between the councilman and developers to put these people out on the streets,” Alcazar said. Organizing with the L.A. Tenants Union, Alcazar is refusing that fate for herself and her neighbors, drawing power outside of the rigged electoral process, from tenants themselves.

“For Los Angeles to heal, and for its City Council to govern, there must be accountability,” Mitch O’Farrell wrote on Saturday, joining a chorus that includes President Joe Biden in calling for all of his colleagues to resign. But a race for “healing” attempts to quarantine the scandal to those caught on tape. Of course, O’Farrell himself is contaminated. On the other recording published in the leak, one of O’Farrell’s staffers can be heard planning to “buy” endorsements for O’Farrell’s campaign. The redistricting overseen by the city council added three precincts that broke for O’Farrell in the primaries this spring. “Every vote, every decision is tainted,” Vilchis reminded me. Beyond proposals to expand the council, beyond a formal investigation of the redistricting process, the council members “need to resign, review, and reset: resign from their posts, review all the decisions they touched, and reset political participation in the city.”