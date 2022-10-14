Instead of Having a Racist and Corrupt City Council, Los Angeles Should Try Proportional Representation

What has received slightly less attention is the exact context for the remarks. The tape was apparently made last year during the City Council’s redistricting process. Los Angeles elects 15 members to its City Council from single-member districts, just like the U.S. House or any of the 50 state legislatures. After the 2020 census, the City Council redrew its electoral districts to reflect population changes and comply with the one person, one vote rule. Though the city has an independent committee to assist during the process, it is the members themselves who have the final say.

The tape makes clear that City Council members had more on their minds than simply adjusting boundaries for population changes. When discussing the addition of certain streets to a district of Koreatown, Martinez questioned whether their inhabitants should be counted as part of the now largely Hispanic neighborhood. “I see a lot of little short dark people,” Martinez said, apparently in reference to Oaxacan immigrants from Mexico. “I was like, I don’t know where these people are from, I don’t know what village they came [from], how they got here.” According to the Times, she then added, “Tan feos,” which translates to, “They’re ugly.”

There are also indications that the council members sought to gerrymander the City Council for the benefit of certain interest groups and the detriment of others. “It serves us to not give [Raman] all of K-Town,” Martinez said in the recording, referring to the Koreatown neighborhood and a fellow City Council incumbent. “Because if you do, that solidifies her renters’ district and that is not a good thing for any of us. You have to keep her on the fence.”