Instead of Having a Racist and Corrupt City Council, Los Angeles Should Try Proportional Representation

And the members apparently sought to ensure that certain economic assets would end up in districts controlled by them and their allies. Martinez’s “little bitch” comment towards Bonin, for example, came in the context of potentially stripping his district of the Los Angeles International Airport. Stadiums, universities, and other public and semi-public assets also came up for discussion as part of what the Times described as asset gerrymandering: the distribution of economically productive institutions within legislative maps.

At first glance, this might not make much sense. Voters don’t live in stadiums or airports, so there are no votes to reallocate along the way. That may be why asset gerrymandering isn’t a major factor in federal redistricting fights. But it is unusually salient in a city like Los Angeles, since those assets can come with ties and access to wealthy donors and even sources of political patronage. City council members “want big-pocketed people in [their] district,” one activist told the Times for an article discussing the phenomenon earlier this week.

The tape also underscored that gerrymandering is not the product of any specific political party. The GOP’s efforts on that front have received the most attention in recent years, and justifiably so: Republicans tend to be more aggressive gerrymanderers and less interested in reforms. GOP-led states also tend to have fewer redistricting reforms in place. The conservative legal movement itself tends to be more hostile to efforts to rein it in as well, and the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has dealt reformers a series of major defeats in recent years.