Did Liz Truss Kill Reaganomics?

I’m not sure exactly why. I’d like to think it’s because House GOP leaders recognize that cutting taxes will increase inflation—that Reagan was wrong to think otherwise. But this is Kevin McCarthy we’re talking about, not Ezra Klein. It would make sense that Truss’s belly-flop on taxes scared McCarthy, but the timing doesn’t work; Truss’s tax plan and McCarthy’s Commitment were both introduced on the same day, September 23. Perhaps the GOP’s bid to tighten its hold on the working class, outlined in a 2021 memo to McCarthy by Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, influenced the decision; it’s hard to bash Democrats for “economic elitism” while simultaneously promising tax cuts for the rich. Perhaps McCarthy feels restrained by the strong likelihood that, even if Republicans regain both the House and the Senate, Biden will veto any tax cut the GOP sends his way (barring a trade to bring back the expanded child tax credit). It’s not great politics to promise something you know you won’t deliver.

But this doesn’t mean the GOP is eschewing tax cuts as a policy matter. They may not be talking about it much, but congressional Republicans fully intend to try to cut taxes, or at least to extend existing tax cuts, even knowing Biden won’t sign such legislation. After all, they still have a moneyed constituency to serve. Rep. Adrian Smith, Republican of Nebraska, who would be Ways & Means chairman if Republicans re-took the House, told C-SPAN in September that his first order of business would be to extend the personal income-tax cuts in the 2017 Trump package, which are due to expire in 2025. Without any action from Congress, the top rate will revert automatically to 39.6 percent, up from the current 37 percent. As The Washington Post reported this week, McCarthy has talked about trying to extend other features of the Trump tax bill, including extending some cuts for business. “It’ll be a battle royale in Washington over the next year over which of Trump’s tax cuts get extended,” Stephen Moore, an economic advisor to Trump and key congressional Republicans, told the Post. “This will be a central, driving theme of the Republican Congress—making those tax cuts permanent.”

So let’s be clear: Tax cuts haven’t stopped being the idée fixe of the GOP. But political winds have shifted sufficiently that campaigning on tax cuts no longer seems the done thing. I wonder how long it will last. Longer, anyway, than Truss’s reign, and perhaps even that head of lettuce.