How Britain Built an Empire of Fraud

The story of Britain’s transformation into an oligarch’s paradise has its origins in the country’s earlier decline. Once upon a time, English banking and broking prided itself on its integrity. Bullough describes a system before the 1950s in which “financial institutions were largely guided by gentle pressure toward doing the ‘right thing,’” with no need for formal agreements, since “a chap’s word was his bond.” But the City lost its global financial supremacy to Wall Street after two world wars. Cripplingly indebted after 1918, Britain was well-nigh bankrupt after 1945. “At the end of the ’50s, London seemed to have been left behind in the progress of world trade and finance,” Richard Fry wrote in The Guardian in 1970. “Such was the prevailing pessimism that the sons of some bankers were training to be farmers.” And yet by the end of the 1960s, all had already changed, thanks to brilliant wheezes thought up by a London bank: the Eurobond and the Eurodollar.

Before 1914, the financial dominance of the City had rested on the strength of the pound sterling, based in turn on the gold standard. Forty years later, the perennial weakness of sterling endangered all British financial institutions, until the Midland Bank had a brain wave: Rather than buying dollars, it could borrow them. “It was like renting a car rather than buying one,” Bullough says: “you can still drive wherever you like, but since the car belongs to someone else, you dodge any limitations on car ownership.” Better still, while avoiding limitations placed on domestic lending, Midland could also allow, let’s say, the Moscow Narodny Bank to avoid U.S. restrictions, while the Eurobond allowed “tax dodgers, kleptocrats and the occasional refugee to hide illicit funds from governments.” The genius of the Eurodollar was that “If you wanted to take advantage of the vitality and strength of the US economy, they were dollars; if you wanted to avoid restrictions imposed by the US government, they weren’t.”

In some rather predictable passages, Bullough derides the antiquated patrician elite who used to run the City, and he illustrates what he thinks was their haughty condescension to social inferiors by describing their tendency to address people by their surnames (“Dear Bell”). But not long ago, Englishmen of a certain class (politicians, barristers, and dons as well as bankers) talked to one another in just the same way: Seventy years ago, the prime minister would begin a letter to the leader of the opposition with “My dear Churchill.” More to the point, that old elite showed that they could easily move with the times and forget their stuffier proprieties, when it suited them. It was Charles Hambro, an Etonian with a name famous in high finance, who formulated the proposition, “If we were to stop the business here, it would move to other centers with a consequent loss of earnings for London.” Since he said that, his words have been parroted endlessly by everyone from bankers doing dodgy deals with shady customers to politicians justifying the sale of armaments to brutal tyrannies: If we don’t do it, someone else will.