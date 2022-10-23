Congressional Republicans Look to Sow Chaos in Ukraine if They Retake Congress

The Biden administration has said that it welcomes Republican opposition to the war—an understandable position, given the unpopularity of Vladimir Putin and the overall level of sympathy toward the people of Ukraine. Politico reported that the administration believes that “political blowback would singe the GOP if the money stopped, Ukraine suffered, and Russia emerged triumphant.”



That’s a perfectly reasonable conclusion for the White House to draw, but they are perhaps missing what McCarthy and the other members of the GOP’s America First caucus are trying to achieve: They’re not trying to boost Putin by cutting off aid to Ukraine, they’re trying to hang a defeated Ukraine around Biden’s neck. There’s no doubt that cutting off assistance would become a political football in Washington. But let’s take Occam’s razor to any notion that Republican lawmakers are part of some wooly alliance with Putin: It is simple enough to predict that they will contend that the weakness and fecklessness of the Biden administration that “lost” Ukraine. That hammer, once forged, will be among the things they’ll bash Biden with should he run again in 2024. As they plan to wreck the economy, they plan to wreck Europe.



It’s not guaranteed that the scheme will work. Many congressional Republicans, including McCarthy’s Senate counterpart Mitch McConnell, support sending aid to Ukraine and the party currently does not seem to have the votes to block it. And the White House typically has a freer hand to affect foreign policy outside of congressional constraint (for better or worse). But the MAGA/America Firster ranks will likely swell after the midterm elections, which erode the bipartisan consensus behind assisting Ukraine’s efforts to resist Russia’s brutal invasion. What GOP support for Ukraine currently exists may further fracture if the war becomes a live issue in the soon-to-kick-off presidential campaign, as well.

