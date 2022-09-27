The Danger of Republican Extremism Extends to the Economy

As Politico’s Adam Cancryn reported, Democrats are uneasy about their economic message, noting that “there’s still underlying trepidation about trumpeting the state of the economy too loudly, especially with many voters still seeing their expenses eclipse their pay gains.” It’s a sensible worry; one Democrats are right to fret over. Sure, the party doesn’t really deserve blame for the ongoing global rise in prices. Republicans may hammer them over inflation, but they have no idea how to rein it in either. A looming recession and accompanying unemployment would, similarly, be a global phenomenon—it’s hard to see what either party could do about it.



But Democrats would almost certainly be blamed anyway. Them’s the breaks, folks: During economic downturns amid midterm elections, the party in power bears the brunt of the anger and uncertainty. Democrats have a tricky needle to thread—acknowledging the pain rising prices are causing while touting wage gains, low unemployment, and an economy that is more weird than bad. Acknowledging the rise in wages, in particular, is a strong counter-argument for Democrats.



But it’s not their strongest. The best economic argument that the Democrats have is not so different from Biden’s contention that Republicans are in thrall to an anti-democratic worldview that extends to economic extremism. Biden has delivered on some populist ideas: substantial wage increases and new social spending; he’s also gone to great pains to bolster the power of labor organizers against some ruthless corporate masters. When in power, the GOP only has one real economic idea: Cut taxes for corporations and the ultra-wealthy, cut social services, and sit back while they—and their donors—reap the rewards. Donald Trump’s only meaningful legislative accomplishment as president was a bill that drastically lowered the corporate tax rate. That’s it: Put in power, this is the only thing you can reliably count on Republicans to do is to cut taxes for the rich. Nothing else.

