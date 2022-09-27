The Danger of Republican Extremism Extends to the Economy

On the economy, however, Democrats have had more trouble crafting their message. In keeping with the party’s recent upward trajectory, economic indicators offer Democrats something to talk about: Wages are way up, and gas prices have been decreasing for months—although they remain significantly higher than they were a year ago. Biden has a terrific case to make that he is the strongest labor president in generations. He has signed two important bills into law: one that provides $1 trillion infrastructure spending and another that funds significant investment in green energy production, among other things. As The New Republic’s Michael Tomasky noted, the Biden administration has begun to “turn 40 years of bad economic conventional wisdom on its head by asserting that the government has a role in structuring markets, promoting growth, and guiding industrial policy.”



These are no mean feats. But Democrats don’t have a perfect case. Inflation remains stubbornly high—despite the aforementioned dip in gas prices—and remains one of voters’ top issues in the midterm elections, a certain bad sign for Democrats. Global markets have been increasingly volatile in recent weeks; as central banks raise interest rates, fears of a recession—and huge increases in unemployment—are rising. Europe’s hilariously named Stoxx 600 index just dipped into bear market territory; the Dow Jones is below 30,000 for the first time since 2020.



It’s no wonder that Politico reported this week that Democrats are anxious about how to talk about the economy: eager about touting their recent string of legislative wins, but worried about seeming blind to voters’ concerns about cost-of-living increases. The answer to the Democrats’ dilemma about how to talk about the economy, however, lies in Biden’s speech in Philadelphia: Press the case against the GOP, by depicting them as being similarly extreme and anti-social on money matters—economic arsonists bent on burning it all down.

