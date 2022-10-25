House Progressives’ Ukraine Letter Was a Self-Inflicted Disaster

It’s hard to imagine a bigger or more avoidable fiasco. Nearly immediately after the letter was publicly released, Jayapal and the CPC were under fire. House Democrat Jake Auchincloss called it “an olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war.” Several of the signees criticized the timing of its release, which they said they didn’t support. “It’s just a disaster. The CPC just needs to clean house,” one staffer told Politico. Democrats have largely been united in support of Ukraine. The letter called that into question and muddied the party’s foreign policy message at the worst possible time: less than two weeks to go before the midterms and during a period in which many Republicans were openly questioning continued financial and military support for Ukraine.



Even more inexplicable, the letter had apparently been drafted way back in July, after which it circulated behind the scenes with no evident push to bring it forward for public consumption until yesterday, when it was revived and released. It is still not clear why it was decided that this moment—before the midterms, after Ukraine has successfully pushed Russia back in several key areas—was the ripest time to launch it into the world. (Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall speculated that members of the Quincy Institute may have pushed for its release, as they were quick to amplify the news of the letter’s release; as The New Republic’s Blaise Malley reported in September, the group had suffered some meaningful divisions over how to approach Putin’s invasion.)



The biggest problem with the release of the letter is that it never really made it clear what, specifically, the Congressional Progressive Caucus wanted the Biden administration to do. The U.S. is obviously Ukraine’s biggest backer, in terms of both financial support and military aid. But there is little the Biden administration can do to bring Ukraine to the table—short of withholding the support that may have enabled Ukraine to fend off the invasion—and there is even less it can do to convince Putin that now is the time to cut his losses. Regardless, what the letter makes in terms of demands are vague to the point of being insubstantial, generally seeming simply to ask the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy as soon as it becomes both appropriate and possible to do so. There is no reason to believe that this is not already the Biden administration’s strategy.

