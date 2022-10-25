House Progressives’ Ukraine Letter Was a Self-Inflicted Disaster

To a large extent, this is merely a tempest in a teacup. The letter is mostly an anodyne affirmation of positions that most Democrats and the Biden administration already champion: support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and its leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy; the belief that the U.S. should do all it can to end the war. But by throwing it into the public square in such dramatic fashion, it’s hard not to hear the implicit suggestion that there is more the U.S. and the Biden administration should be doing that they aren’t.



The letter talks about the interests of the U.S., but however the war concludes will primarily affect the people and the interests of Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainians have died in the war; cities have been reduced to rubble. But Ukraine isn’t clamoring for a negotiated settlement right now, and there’s little reason for the United States to force Ukraine to the table at this juncture. At this point, Russia is losing the war—but it’s not pushing for peace. Instead, Russian state-run media is a waterfall of genocidal fantasizing: a clear sign that Russia won’t be coming to the bargaining table anytime soon and that there’s not much that either Ukraine or the U.S. can do to change its mind.



For House progressives—and especially for Jayapal, who was expected to seek a leadership position—this unforced error has been an omnishambles. The caucus has steadily gained influence in recent years. But this is a mess of its own making, a needless folderol that accomplished nothing beyond making the group seem messy and divided. The left has hitherto struggled to articulate a foreign policy vision on par with its compelling domestic policy diagnoses and platform; this letter sets both projects back. It goes without saying that this affair has done nothing to advance peace in Ukraine either.