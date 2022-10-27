Ukraine Is Showing the World How Small Farmers Can Fix Our Broken Food System

Food systems researchers and human rights advocates argue that the industrial agricultural system has left developing nations and the world’s poor vulnerable to localized disruptions that erupt into global price shocks. Those fighting for justice in the food system say it’s time for wealthy nations to eliminate financial burdens like sovereign debt and corporate subsidies, with the ultimate aim of transitioning to sustainable farming practices that prioritize feeding people over turning a profit.

“The small farmers became the backbone of food autonomy in Ukraine in times of crisis.”

“The food system exists out of a long history of colonialism and exploitation, and now a modern political ecology of debt, extreme weather, and dependency on imports caused precisely by the world’s richest countries,” said Raj Patel, a University of Texas at Austin research professor and author of Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System.

The worst-case scenario, Patel notes, is already playing out in the Horn of Africa, where severe droughts have left 22 million people at risk of starvation. In September, the U.N. warned that “famine is at the door” in Somalia, where half of the country’s population needs food assistance. Prior to the war, Somalia relied on Russia and Ukraine for all of its wheat imports. While three-quarters of the country’s gross domestic product comes from the agricultural sector, 80 percent of exports are livestock and the majority of farmland is reserved for pasture.