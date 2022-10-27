Ukraine Is Showing the World How Small Farmers Can Fix Our Broken Food System

Under British colonial rule, millions of people were systematically starved in Bengal as inflationary wartime policies became devastating famines. In Late Victorian Holocausts, Mike Davis concluded that somewhere between 30 to 60 million people were killed by famine as a result of colonial policies. Decades later, Western nations would again play a central role in reshaping food in the global south through structural adjustment programs. As a condition of borrowing money from international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, recipient nations eliminated domestic subsidies, opened agricultural markets to global trade, and displaced small farmers to make room for export crops.

In Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has led the charge in targeting the global financial system as a means of fighting natural disasters and resource inequities between the northern and southern hemispheres. Others have called on wealthy nations to redirect billions of dollars in agricultural subsidies, which overwhelmingly benefit corporate meat and dairy monopolies, to rebuild a diverse food system that is more attuned to local diets. These subsidies have also made it nearly impossible for small farmers to compete in a “free-market system” that has been rigged against them. “There are hardly any policies set up at the European level and the global level that, right now, support small farmers,” says Szocs-Boruss. “Most of its being done by either international donors like USAID or charity organizations.”

While the war’s ripple effects are still being felt in the food system throughout the world, Szocs-Boruss believes it’s more important than ever for people to demand a fairer and more localized food system, starting with the small farmers in Ukraine who are holding the front line. “The small farmers became the backbone of food autonomy in Ukraine in times of crisis,” says Szocs-Boruss. “That’s where more of the attention should have gone, but it didn’t. It went to support this global food system.”