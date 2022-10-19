The Climate Crisis Is Driving Poorer Nations to Desperate Measures

Private creditors have come to play a more important role over the last decade. Amid soaring debt burdens in the mid-nineties, the IMF and World Bank embarked on an initiative to relieve debt for Heavily Indebted Poor Countries, or HIPCs. “Unfortunately when their slate got cleaned,” Gallagher explains, investors “saw developing countries as a new asset class. They could carry a lot more debt.” That dovetailed with quantitative easing after the financial crisis and the ballooning of major asset managers offering affordable passive investment products that promised steady yields. Developing countries found it easier to borrow, in dollars in particular. That also makes another HIPC Initiative-like round of structured debt relief more difficult, since bondholders are more diffuse and less accountable.



Overlapping crises and a strong dollar have made it impossible for some countries to service debt denominated in foreign currencies, dollars especially. And as lenders begin to factor climate risk into their rates, the cost of capital for indebted countries could rise even further. For oil importing countries that burden is even worse. Only a small minority of V20 countries collect sizable oil revenues. “They’re all concerned about being the next Pakistan,” Gallagher said, referring to the deadly floods in Pakistan that have piled at least $30 billion worth of damages onto an already crushing $100 billion external debt burden. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at just $8.3 billion.

Gallagher and Ahmed were both pleased to see recent initiatives from international institutions to address climate concerns, including the Resilience and Sustainability Trust launched last spring, meant to redistribute IMF-issued Special Drawing Rights, and Global Shield Against Climate Risk, a scheme to provide fast-acting insurance coverage to climate-vulnerable countries. But much more action is needed, they say.