Is the Gas Industry Really Being Canceled?

Longer-term concerns for the industry haven’t disappeared. Investors in the sector are still sour about companies’ having burned through their cash during the shale boom and are reluctant to let firms make big new investments just because it looks like a good idea in the short run. That’s compounded now by supply chain issues and difficulties attracting talent. Looming still is the challenge posed to fossil fuels by an energy transition and climate policy, which preoccupied the industry in the lead-up to U.N. climate talks held last year in Glasgow. Several speakers mentioned the need for an “emissions transition” rather than an energy transition, through ”decarbonizing carbon,” “making sure goals are achievable,” and “helping policymakers understand the importance of domestic energy production as a part of the climate solution.” Even the notoriously industry-friendly International Energy Agency, in its most recent World Energy Outlook, projects that global gas demand should decline by 10 percent by 2030 if countries follow through on already announced pledges under the Paris Agreement.

Per modeling compiled in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s most recent report, limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) would require global gas use to decline by 45 percent below 2019 levels by 2050—even factoring in the bullish projections to capture carbon built into most of the IPCC’s scenarios. A two-degree target implies a more modest 15 percent reduction, along the same timeline.

Oil and gas companies are arriving at a loose consensus on how to navigate a future where their core business model should be shrinking: They believe the United States can reduce its own emissions by integrating more renewables into the grid, but also—perhaps more importantly—by finding ways to zero out emissions from coal, oil, and gas through emerging, yet fledgling, technologies like green hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. These will be exciting business opportunities for incumbent energy companies since they utilize much of the same infrastructure and expertise. Any gas not sold at home will be shipped abroad and outcompete dirtier coal power. And because of the considerable advantages gas offers to the climate and for energy security—and the promise of new technologies—it’s no longer the “bridge” or “transition” fuel it was thought to be a decade ago. It should be considered a “destination fuel,” as one speaker at the Forum put it, entirely simpatico with a low-carbon tomorrow.