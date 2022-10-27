Is the Gas Industry Really Being Canceled?

Not everyone saw the industry’s relationship with the White House as being quite so dysfunctional. Charlie Riedl, executive director of the Center for LNG, a trade association, said he’s found the Biden administration receptive to calls for boosting fuel production and exports, referencing specific actions taken since Russia invaded Ukraine: a pledge to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the new U.S.-EU task force on energy security, and recent approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, and the Department of Energy. “I think the tone and tenor is in line with all of those things we would say would be advantageous for companies trying to build export facilities.… I think there’s a desire to help solve the problem,” he told me. “If there’s this undertone of animosity toward the administration, I think that’s unfortunate.” Two administration officials were featured speakers at the gas conference, which was sponsored by companies including Shell, BP, and Cheniere.

Determining precisely what material barriers the Biden administration has posed to new gas investment is a little harder to discern. I asked Paul Sweeney, a lawyer for Golden Pass LNG who handles regulatory compliance, what has changed since Biden took office. Export rules, he told me, “haven’t changed, I don’t think. The orders still pretty much read the same as they did under the Trump administration, which actually read pretty much the same as they did in the Obama administration.” What’s “really changed” is the ability to build interstate infrastructure, overseen by FERC, an independent agency. He referenced an unusually long approval process (“well over a year”) for a process improvement at a Golden Pass facility, as well as a rule FERC proposed early this year to evaluate greenhouse gas emissions in the approval process for gas infrastructure. It was withdrawn and is now in the process of being rewritten.

FERC chairman and Trump appointee James Danly was similarly critical of longer approval timelines and the commission’s attempt to consider greenhouse gases. He argued that it constituted a violation of major questions doctrine, a legal theory aimed at limiting the executive branch’s ability to interpret federal statutes that was invoked in the Supreme Court’s West Virginia v. EPA decision. “It’s not our job. It is outside our jurisdiction. We should not be doing it,” he told attendees at a lunchtime address on Wednesday.