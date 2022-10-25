You might reasonably expect Adolf Hitler would not come up in such a presentation. You would be wrong. If gas producers don’t counter negative messaging about fossil fuels, Davies warned, they will be no better than Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister who infamously pursued the so-called “appeasement” policy toward the Nazi regime that would go on to murder approximately six million Jews, hundreds of thousands of disabled people, Roma, and others, and millions of Soviet, Polish, and Serbian civilians.

As the slide behind him—complete with a picture of Chamberlain shaking hands with Hitler, swastika prominently displayed—asked, “Are we appeasing those who call to ban us?”

“We don’t talk about how they’re wrong. We don’t talk about why,” Davies said, referring to critics of the gas industry. “The craziest thing is we just don’t talk at all. We just don’t talk about it. We don’t reach out. We don’t do anything.” Davies added that “the very people that want to ban natural gas, that want to end the industry are going to get mad at us if we talk about the positive attributes.” He suggested that rather than “fighting back,” the industry “tell our positive story, which is so well accepted. So we don’t become Neville Chamberlain. That is not a great place to be.”