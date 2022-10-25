As the slide behind him asked—complete with a prominent picture of Chamberlain shaking hands with Hitler, swastika prominently displayed—“Are we appeasing those who call to ban us?”

“We don’t talk about how they’re wrong. We don’t talk about why,” Davies said, referring to critics of the gas industry. “The craziest thing is we just don’t talk at all. We just don’t talk about it. We don’t reach out. We don’t do anything.” Davies added that “the very people that want to ban natural gas, that want to end the industry are going to get mad at us if we talk about the positive attributes.” He suggested that rather than “fighting back,” the industry “tell our positive story, which is so well accepted. So we don’t become Neville Chamberlain. That is not a great place to be.” (A request for comment on the Hitler comparison, directed to Davies’s firm, went unanswered.)