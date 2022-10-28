Childcare Is in Chaos. Private Equity and For-Profit Chains Are Swooping In.

There is also a very serious political question here. While childcare educators have seen a recent uptick in their power, especially as more home childcare providers unionize, the chains have outsize influence as the only large corporations in the field. Many were outwardly supportive of the childcare provisions in the Build Back Better Act—after all, they would stand to benefit somewhat from increased subsidies. But since their priority is making money, not making childcare affordable or compensating educators well, they’ve been less supportive of efforts to have the government boost minimum wages or directly engage in providing childcare. That does not bode well for policy battles to come: When push comes to shove, it is unclear whether these companies will trade lower profits for a better system.

The chains make few pretenses about their positions. Bright Horizons said in its SEC filing last year, “our continued profitability depends on our ability to pass on our increased costs, such as labor and related costs, to our customers,” and changes to the system that create lower-cost options “could place downward pressure on the tuition and fees we charge, which could adversely affect our revenues.” Nor are chains focused on ensuring broad access for families. While schools and fire departments are in every community, these chains’ geographic decisions have little to do with need. As the Learning Experience’s CEO Richard Weissman said in an interview, that is instead “an economic question ... can we afford the cost of real estate in comparison to the tuitions we can charge?”

While U.S. lawmakers have largely ignored the growth of these chains—accepting a marriage of convenience given the precious few slots for children in the country’s weak system—other nations have begun reckoning with these questions. Canada is a prime example. As its new “$10 a Day” universal childcare system comes online, funded by a permanent increase of billions in federal funding, provinces have taken different approaches to the for-profit question. British Columbia is prioritizing nonprofit and public programs when giving out the funds, while Nova Scotia is requiring for-profit programs to convert to nonprofit status if they want to participate (programs are welcome to forgo the public funding and remain for-profit).

