Climate Activists Are at Odds Over Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

“I wouldn’t blame Greenpeace, however I would blame the authority that made engagement with human rights in Egypt a hazard for everyone. This is what the authorities meant to do,” Omar said last week, before tensions surrounding the group became more public. “People are afraid to work together. At another time they would never refuse. Some of them I know how much they refuse,” she said, referring to recent discussions within and among green groups. “I understand that fear is a real thing in Egypt.” Key to protecting those on the ground, Omar says, will be maintaining focus on Egypt after COP ends.

Greenpeace UK’s co-executive directors released a statement last week calling for el-Fattah’s release, and demanded the UK government work to secure it. Greenpeace International declined a request for comment on this article, as did three other groups that have not signed the petition: the Environmental Defense Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, and World Wildlife Federation. But a Greenpeace International spokesman told The Guardian, “We are very concerned about the dire situation of human rights in Egypt and believe you cannot have climate justice without social justice.... Our work in Egypt comes with significant risk to the safety of staff who will continue working there long after Cop27 is over. It is our duty to not only consider their safety, but also to avoid increasing the risks faced by the growing environmental movement in Egypt.”

Greenpeace International’s position has been criticized by Egyptian human rights defenders such as Sanaa Seif. “Greenpeace International’s position is really disappointing, and they should know better,” she told The Guardian. “A lot of us are worried about putting African and Egyptian activists in danger, but the big western organizations have much more room and leverage to speak out, and make human rights a priority at COP.”