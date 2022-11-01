The 2022 Midterms Are the Ultimate Triumph of Campaign Consultants

But debates, for all their flaws, can reveal character. During his Pennsylvania Senate faceoff last week with John Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, Mehmet Oz was at his smarmiest as he patronizingly oozed, “John, obviously, I wasn’t clear enough for you to understand this.” Occasionally, consultant-driven debate strategies can even yield insights. The lone debate (shown on a cable rather than a broadcast network) between New York Governor Kathy Hochul and GOP challenger Lee Zeldin asked the candidates to pose each other a question. Instead of trying to set up a “gotcha” moment, Hochul’s six-word question to Zeldin was devilishly simple, “Was Donald Trump a great president?” It was a classic lose-lose query. Beholden to Trump for his nomination, Zeldin couldn’t say “no.” Instead the Long Island congressman recited a list of Trump’s supposed accomplishments, a gesture which was unlikely to win him votes in a state where the former president is deeply unpopular.

There are, of course, other reasons beyond all-powerful political consultants to explain the shortage of debates and the increasingly likelihood that candidates will be shrouded in bubble wrap. The pandemic upended most of the traditions of campaigning in 2020 and may have lessened the expectation of voters to see candidates out handshaking. As the attack on Paul Pelosi sadly illustrations, security concerns in bitterly a divided America now shape campaigning. With fewer persuadable voters in each election season, the political benefits of old-fashioned speech-making may also be eroding. And, finally, the collapse of local newspapers has made it much harder for candidates to win media coverage for their regular forays with the voters. In the old days, the Small Town Daily Bugle would have eagerly covered a candidate’s speech to the local Rotary Club, but these days the paper’s lone remaining reporter doesn’t have time to leave his or her home computer. And good luck in 2022 getting a routine stump speech onto cable TV or mentioned in the New York Times.

Still, the ultimate truth about the 2022 elections is that the stakes are so high that the candidates themselves cannot be trusted with their own campaigns. That’s why this is such a banner and lucrative year for campaign consultants in both parties.