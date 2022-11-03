Netanyahu Is Back, but the Real Winner in Israel Makes Bibi Look Timid

So now what? Once the election is called on Friday, the president of Israel and former leader of the Labor Party, Isaac Herzog, will call on the largest party to first try to assemble a government. This means that he will ask Bibi to assemble a 61-seat Knesset majority. It is possible, though unlikely, that Herzog will suggest that Bibi try to assemble a “unity” government that would consist of his Likud Party and Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party along with some of the smaller ones, excluding Ben-Gvir and his guys, for the good of the nation. But this would mean that Bibi’s own goal, of self-salvation, wouldn’t be realized. So it’s difficult to imagine him saying yes.

Assuming, then, that Bibi will form his right-wing government, his next step will be to dole out ministerial positions, which will go to everyone he feels he needs to get something from in return. Bibi, it was noted in the Israeli press during the election campaign, has no governing agenda except to wreck the court system and change the law to simulate the French law, where a sitting prime minister can’t be convicted during office. His allies in the Likud have also expressed interest in firing the attorney general, who, in Israel, is an independent actor outside of politics. This would be as chilling an occurrence as has ever threatened Israeli democracy—but it would be part of their broader agenda to politicize the courts and the legal system.

Bibi’s allies, and soon his ministers, have multiple agendas, from instituting more settlement growth, more funds to the Haredi ultra-Orthodox sector, stopping any laws that privilege the non-fundamentalist Jewish population, letting go of core curriculum for Yeshivas, and more. It’s likely that there will be a call to formally announce an end to the dormant two-state peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, though that could come up against some opposition from the newly allied Gulf States that have formed the Abraham Accords. (The accords themselves, as well as Israel’s treaties with Jordan and Egypt could be jeopardized if there is significant turmoil within the Occupied Palestinian Territories.)