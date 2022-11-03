Netanyahu Is Back, but the Real Winner in Israel Makes Bibi Look Timid

Famously known for his youthful embrace of Meir Kahane and Baruch Goldstein (who murdered 25 worshippers in a mosque in Hebron in 1994), Ben-Gvir is the hideous face of a festering 55-year-old occupation. A leader of a network of feral, hard-right activists, he once bragged of pulling a frontpiece off then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s car, adding to the incitement that led to Rabin’s murder. Just a week before the election, he showed up at a demonstration in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to harass Palestinian residents by pulling his pistol from his belt holster. Significant violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is inevitable as settlers take back control of the levers of government and Jewish expansion into the West Bank thickens exponentially at a time when the Palestinian Authority is severely weakened.

While liberal Israeli Jews ignored the occupation, which was barely a blip in this and the previous four elections, extremist settlers like Ben-Gvir were planning their takeover not only of Hebron, home to Ben-Gvir, but of secular, free-flowing Tel Aviv. The occupation has smashed straight into the Tel Aviv beachfront. The idyllic lifestyle and Tel Aviv tech bubble was defeated at the polls by a hard-right coalition not only of Ben-Gvir but of ultra-Orthodox parties whose numbers rose too. So now, for instance, an active debate about public transportation on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, will not only disappear (there won’t be public transportation), but these extreme parties will likely also challenge other freedoms that Tel Avivians have come to take for granted like LGBTQ rights. Even women’s reproductive rights may be on the table. Abortion has been long legal in Israel, but the right wing there has already expressed an interest in going where the United States has regressed as a nation on reproductive rights. And, finally, the occupation that was pretty much ignored by these same liberal souls in Tel Aviv and elsewhere in Israel will become front-page news again—mostly because of incitement that will no doubt emanate from this newly empowered Jewish right wing, whose leaders are themselves some of the most extreme of the settlers.

Gary Brenner, a veteran Israeli peace activist, put it this way: “Israel pretended for 50+ years that she can ‘manage’ an occupation and be a democracy at the same time. The result is Ben-Gvir and an endangered democracy. Two former commanders-in-chief (Benjamin Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, whose party came in fourth) have less value to the voters of Israel than Ben-Gvir. The myth of Tzahal [Israel’s army] is over. The bubble is broken.”