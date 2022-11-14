Who Said It: Elon Musk or Mr. Burns?

The Simpsons’s Mr. Burns and Elon Musk share an eerie number of similarities. Each is the richest person in his respective universe—Springfield for the former, planet Earth for the latter. They boast about their green energy initiatives of electric cars and nuclear power plants, but use their power to advance right-wing politics and fuel their petty personal grievances. Test yourself below to see how well you can separate our cartoonish reality from the world of The Simpsons.



<a href="https://mkbricker.survey.fm/who-said-it-burns-or-musk">View Survey</a>