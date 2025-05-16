Who Said It: Homer Simpson or Pete Hegseth? | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The New Republic/
TNR Quizzes

Who Said It: Homer Simpson or Pete Hegseth?

They’re both unqualified for their jobs and love to drink. Can you tell them apart?

Collage of Homer Simpson and Pete Hegseth
Illustration by The New Republic

Homer Simpson, despite his many flaws, wants to do right by his family and—with the possible exception of his do-gooder neighbor Ned Flanders—his community. In this sense, he has little in common with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, a Christian nationalist bent on purging the U.S. military of women, LGBTQ people, and liberal voices. But Simpson and Hegseth do have one thing in common: They love their booze. For them, drinking is a kind of vocation—and a respite from the many problems they cause.

Image credits: Homer: Panther Media Gmbh/Alamy; Hegseth: Andrew Harnik/Getty
Read More:
Magazine, Quiz, Who Said It, June 2025, Politics, The Simpsons, Pete Hegseth, State Of The Nation, Homer Simpson, TV