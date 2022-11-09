On an Otherwise Normal Election Day, Kari Lake Was the Last MAGA Standing

It didn’t take long on the morning of Election Day for Lake supporters to fall back on the Stop the Steal narrative. Arizona was ripe for this: Throughout her gubernatorial campaign, Lake clung to conspiracy theories about a stolen election in 2020 and would not commit to accepting the results in her own election. (As of early Wednesday afternoon, with about a third of votes left to be counted, Lake and her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, the current Arizona secretary of state, are separated by a narrow margin in Hobbs’s favor.) With Lake turning back to raising unfounded fears of fraud Tuesday, the Stop the Steal set even got to return to its initial backdrop, Maricopa County, where Trump supporters had rallied in November 2020, calling his loss a fraud and setting in motion weeks of chaos stretching all the way to Congress.

There was ample reason to fear things might go that way again. The immediacy and speed with which election misinformation can take hold was on the side of the Stop the Steal redux, with right-wing influencer conspiracy theories spread by Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast quickly amplified in “straight” news coverage throughout the day on Fox. Some of the Stop the Steal players were already involved, such as Tyler Bowyers, who signed on as a fake elector on behalf of Trump in 2020 and serves as the chief operating officer of the Arizona-based national right-wing influence group Turning Point USA. Extremism researchers had already said that election-related political violence was more likely to happen in states like Arizona with contentious races. In the days ahead of Election Day, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced he would dispatch deputies to guard the ballot tabulation center in downtown Phoenix, site of protests in 2020, and on Tuesday night he pledged they would remain “until the community’s accepted the outcome.”

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Lake responded to problems with some vote tabulators in Maricopa County by telling voters not to go to a different location instead, saying if they did their ballot “likely will not count,” which reporters debunked as misinformation that would possibly disenfranchise her own voters. Nevertheless, her post was retweeted more than 10,000 times by the time she spoke to reporters after casting her own vote in Maricopa County a few hours later. “We came right down into the liberal heart of Phoenix to vote,” Lake said, around 1 p.m., “because we wanted to make sure we had good machines. And guess what?” She leaned into the narrative. “They had zero problems with their machines today.” Lake predicted she would win and serve two terms. She added, as a rejoinder directed to the media, “I’m going to be your worst frickin’ nightmare for eight years.”