On an Otherwise Normal Election Day, Kari Lake Was the Last MAGA Standing

Claims of election wrongdoing, as in 2020, moved from social media to legal filings. Attorneys for Kari Lake, along with Senate candidate Blake Masters and the Republican National Committee, filed a lawsuit around 5 p.m., seeking to extend voting hours in Maricopa County from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and push back the release of ballots to 11 p.m. An attorney for the defendants, the Maricopa County officials, said the lawsuit failed to include a single allegation of a voter being denied casting their ballot that day due to the issues with the machines, and that to allow the extension would invite voter fraud. The extension Lake sought was denied, the judge agreeing with the defendants that there was no evidence of disenfranchisement due to tabulator issues.

As polls approached closing time, sheriff’s deputies arrived on horseback to the same tabulation center in Phoenix where Stop the Steal protests began two years before. An elderly Kari Lake supporter holding an American flag stood outside, saying “there would be more of us later,” to “demand” a “paper ballot verification” of the machine results, while a line of cars still waited for occupants to drop off ballots. Mark Finchem, the Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate and another election denier, made an election night appearance on Church Militant, the far-right Catholic media outlet.

At her election night party, Katie Hobbs said she “felt good” about the vote count so far, but also prepared her supporters, saying “it’s going to take days” for a final result. Counting would stretch into the night, but at that moment, the early votes tabulated had favored Hobbs. For her part, Lake had at least not claimed outright victory, but she was still adamant that it would eventually be hers. She addressed what may be her true opponent. “The fake media back there tried to tell us we were wrong for asking questions about our elections,” she said from the stage at her own party. “Guess what, we are going to win this.” With the victory balloons still secured, the remaining guests stood in the partially empty ballroom, listening to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”